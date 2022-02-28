Lenovo when absolutely crazy at MWC 2022 with all sorts of laptops, but one that really stood out from the crowd is the ThinkPad X13s, which lasts around 28 hours on a single charge and runs the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

The Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are some of the most beloved for getting stuff done and the ThinkPad X13s carries on that legacy but with some major improvements.

Perhaps most notable is the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform running everything under the hood. This is the first world’s first 5nm platform for Windows PCs. Using this chipset allows the laptop to achieve up to 28 hours of battery life, which is just absurd. It also comes with 5G connectivity options including mmWave, so you can get high-speed internet while you’re out and about.

For those situations where you want to connect through Wi-Fi, it also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E.

The ThinkPad X13s is also really light, tipping the scales at only 2.35 pounds.

Advertisement



Lenovo says the new ThinkPad X13s will launch in May 2022 with a starting price of $1099.00.

Other Lenovo Laptops at MWC 2022

Lenovo also announced several other laptops at Mobile World Congress 2022 including the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. This one comes with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX cards, so it’s a gaming laptop designed for performance.

For anyone looking for a 16:10 laptop, Lenovo showed off the ThinkPad T series with 12th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops have an anodized aluminum exterior design and 12th Gen Intel Core processors. They also feature Thunderbolt 4, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops are entry-level models designed for gamers on a budget.

Finally, there are the IdeaPad Flex 5i, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, IdeaPad Duet 5i on the Windows side.

Advertisement



For Chromebooks, Lenovo announced the IdeaPad Flex 5i and 3i. These come with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and FHD IPS touchscreen displays.

If you want a detachable Chromebook, you can get the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, which is fanless and features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform.

When it comes to laptops, Lenovo has a ridiculous amount of new models coming down the pipeline, so there’s probably one that works for you. Check out our best laptop guide if none of the new Lenovo models sound like what you need.