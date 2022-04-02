Like all other email providers, Gmail supports CC and BCC fields so you can send additional copies of your emails. We’ll explain what these terms mean, how they’re used, and how to use them in Gmail on desktop and mobile.

What Is CC and BCC in Gmail?

Both CC and BCC help you send an additional copy of your email to your chosen recipients.

CC stands for “carbon copy” and it’s usually used to let a third person know about an email you’re sending to the primary recipient. For example, you can CC your colleague in an email that you’re sending to your boss. The email is mainly intended for your boss but you’d like to keep your colleague in the loop.

Your boss can see the recipients in the CC field. When they choose to reply to all the recipients in your email, your CC’ed person will also receive that reply.

BCC, on the other hand, stands for “blind carbon copy.” This is used when you want to send a copy of an email to someone, but you don’t want the primary recipient to know that you’re doing that. For example, you can BCC your boss in an email that’s primarily intended for a trainee that you’re training. This way, your boss knows your conversation with the trainee but your trainee has no idea that your boss is also seeing the communication.

Advertisement



When your trainee replies to your email, your boss won’t receive the reply, as the trainee’s email program can’t see the people in the BCC field.

How to CC or Blind CC in Gmail on Desktop

To use CC and BCC in Gmail’s desktop version, first, open your favorite web browser and launch the Gmail site. Sign in to your account if required.

On Gmail, open your existing email draft if you have one, or compose a new email by choosing “Compose” in the top-left corner. We’ll select the latter.

On the “New Message” window, next to the “To” field, click “CC” or “BCC” to add the fields to your email. Feel free to click both if you want to use both fields.

In the “To” field, enter the primary recipient’s email address. In the “CC” field, enter the secondary recipient. Remember that your primary recipient will be able to see the people in the “CC” field.

Fill in the “BCC” field with the email address of the people that you want to hide from the primary recipient. Then write up the subject and body of your email, and click “Send” to send your email.

Advertisement



Gmail will deliver your message according to the recipients specified in the “To,” “CC,” and “BCC” fields. You’re all set.

How to CC or BCC in Gmail on Mobile

To CC or BCC someone from your phone, first, launch the Gmail app on your phone.

In Gmail’s bottom-right corner, tap “Compose” to create a new email.

On the “Compose” screen, next to the “To” field, tap the down-arrow icon.

Gmail will display both “CC” and “BCC” fields. As explained above, use the appropriate recipients in the “To,” “CC,” and “BCC” fields. Then fill in the subject and body of your email.

Finally, when you’re ready to send your email, tap the paper airplane icon in the top-right corner.

Advertisement



Your email will be sent to the specified people. You’re done.

If you’re starting out with Gmail and would like to learn more tips, we have a Gmail tips guide to help you do that.

RELATED: Power Tips and Gmail Labs