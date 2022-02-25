The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra have officially made their way to store shelves, and as such, the critics have had some time to dig in and figure out what’s good and what’s bad about Samsung’s latest releases. Should you pick up one of these high-end phones?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Reviews

If you’re looking for the slightly more affordable Galaxy S22, the reviews are mostly positive across the board. It’s far from a perfect phone, and many critics are citing the somewhat lackluster battery life as the primary issue.

Cnet said, “The Galaxy S22’s design is great for people who prefer smaller devices, if you’re willing to compromise on battery life.” Despite the battery life issue, they gave the more affordable Galaxy S22 an 8.9 out of 10, which is a really high score.

Engadget gave the Galaxy S22 and slightly larger S22+ an 87 out of 100. In the review, the publication said, “The Galaxy S22 isn’t a huge improvement or departure from last year’s phone, but just like an “S-year” iPhone, Samsung has tweaked and elevated all the phone’s most critical components.”

Our own Justin Duino recommends shelling out for the Galaxy S22+ over the base Galaxy S22, as the extra battery life makes it worth the price.

Wired reviewed all of the Galaxy S22 models in a single article, and it gave the phones a 9 out of 10. Despite the high score, it said, “If you’re currently using a Galaxy S21 series phone, there are zero reasons to upgrade to a 2022 model.” Unlike most critics, Wired recommends the base Galaxy S22, as it “offers the most features for the least money, and its smaller size makes it the easiest to handle.”

MKBHD posted a detailed video review, too.

Other reviews:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Reviews

While the base Galaxy S22 is a killer phone, it’s the Ultra that’ll really grab your attention and make you take notice. It’s an expensive phone, starting at $1,199, but it comes with every single feature you could ever want, including the S-Pen in the box.

Right in the title, CNN said the Galaxy S22 Ultra is “The big-screen stylus phone we’ve been waiting for.” It also said, “If you’re craving a large phone with top-tier cameras, zippy performance, and a stylus, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an expensive answer. It’s a premium Android smartphone that can do it all.”

Our sister site Review Geek gave the Ultra a 9 out of 10 and heaped plenty of praise on Samsung’s 2022 flagship. Despite loving the features offered by the Ultra, Josh Hendrickson actually said, “most people should probably get the Galaxy S22+ variant.” That’s because of the price of the Ultra. However, if money isn’t a problem, he said, “The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the phone for the person who wants it all with no compromises. It’s about as close as you can get to that goal.”

Cnet actually gave the S22 Ultra the same 8.9 out of 10 as the smaller S22. Other than the stylus support, the publication felt that the phone was a bit similar to the Galaxy S21. Reviewer Lisa Eadicicco said, “But on the inside, the S22 Ultra is just a modest upgrade compared with its predecessor.” It looks like those who own an S21 Ultra might not find the new Ultra to be all that compelling.

Of course, MKBHD posted a detailed video review:

Launch Day Deals

Launch Day Deals

Even if you didn’t preorder, Samsung still has some reasonable offers that’ll let you get your hands on its latest phones at a slight discount. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is offering up to $900 of enhanced trade-in credit.

For the regular S22 and S22+, Samsung will give up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credit for the Galaxy S22 and up to $780 in enhanced trade-in credit for the Galaxy S22+.

Verizon will give you up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, T-Mobile will give you up to $500 off with eligible trade-in, and AT&T will hook you up with up to $800 off with a trade.

Make sure to pick up a case for your Galaxy S22 or S22 Ultra, as these are expensive phones that you’ll absolutely want to protect.