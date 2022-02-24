If you’re looking to get an Oculus Quest 2, but you don’t want to pay the full price, you can get a “Quest Certified” refurbished model from Amazon for $50 off the regular price. Even though it’s refurbished, because it’s certified, it’s basically new.

You could buy the refurbished headset directly from Meta earlier in February, but now you can get it from Amazon, which is where a lot of people prefer to buy their goodies.

Amazon is offering $50 discounts on either the 128GB or 256GB models. That means the model with less memory is $249, and the larger one is $349.

The key to this deal is certification. It comes with the same warranty as a new headset, which means you don’t need to worry about anything happening to your VR device.

Here’s the exact wording of the refurbished terms:

This Renewed Premium product is shipped and sold by Amazon and has been certified by Oculus to work and look like new. With at least 90% battery capacity, it comes in deluxe Oculus packaging and with all original accessories. The product is supported with the same one-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, just like a brand new Oculus product.

Everything else is the same as a new headset, so it’s definitely worth considering if you’re in the market for one. You can use that $50 to pick up some Quest 2 accessories or games.