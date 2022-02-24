Motorola has Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra in its sights with the announcement of the Edge Plus for 2022. The new phone comes with plenty of features that rival Samsung’s flagship, but with a slightly cheaper price tag.

The price is one place where Motorola comes out ahead, as the Edge Plus starts at $1,000 while the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199.

Notably, the Motorola Edge Plus comes with the latest and greatest in terms of processors. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will give the phone power to rival Samsung’s latest flagship. Motorola offers either 8GB or 12GB of RAM for its flagship, which is the same as the S22 Ultra.

Motorola included a large 6.7″ 1080p OLED with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen on the S22 Ultra is a little bigger at 6.8″, but it only goes up to 120Hz. However, Samsung’s screen features a higher QHD+ resolution, so there’s a tradeoff.

Motorola is offering its Smart Stylus with this phone, which makes it similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, it’s an additional purchase. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the Stylus in the box, which might explain the higher price tag.

The back of the Edge Plus comes with two 50-megapixel cameras, which doesn’t offer the same level of flexibility as the four cameras on the rear of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The S22 Ultra wins out in the camera department, though the 60-megapixel selfie camera on the Edge Plus beats the 40MP camera on the S22 Ultra in terms of raw resolution.

Unfortunately, the Motorola Edge Plus loses on durability. It only features IP52 water resistance, which means you can’t submerge the phone. It also features older Gorilla Glass, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the new Victus Plus glass.

In the end, it looks like the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the better option if you can stomach the extra $200. If you’re worried about the price, the Motorola Edge Plus looks like a solid phone, but we’ll have to wait until we get our hands on it when it releases in the “coming months.”

