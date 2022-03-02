Spotify keeps your music listening history so you can quickly go back to a previously played music track. If you’d like to access this list, here’s how to do that on mobile, desktop, and the web.

Note: You can only view your Spotify listening history; you can’t remove items from the history.

Access Your Spotify Listening History on Mobile

To see your recently played songs on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the official Spotify app.

Start by launching the Spotify app on your phone. Sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

In Spotify’s bottom bar, tap “Home” to access the app’s home screen.

When the home screen opens, in the top-right corner, tap “Recently Played” (a broken clock icon).

You’ll see a “Recently Played” page. Here, Spotify lists all your recently played music items.

If you’d like to play something from this list, simply tap on an item and it will start playing.

Check Your Spotify Listening History on Desktop

To view your listening history on your desktop, first, launch the Spotify app on your computer. Make sure you’re signed in to your account in the app.

In Spotify’s bottom-right corner, click the “Queue” option (a play icon with two and a half horizontal lines). This is beside the volume bar.

On the “Queue” page, at the top, select the “Recently Played” tab.

You’ll now see a list of your recently played music items. Click on an item if you’d like to quickly play it.

To perform more actions on these items, like adding these songs to a particular playlist, then click the three-dots next to an item and select the appropriate option.

And you’re all set.

View Your Spotify Listening History on the Web

Spotify on the web doesn’t offer a dedicated tab to help you see your listening history. But, on the “Home” screen, you have a section displaying your recently played songs.

To access that, first, launch a web browser on your computer and open the Spotify web player. Then sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

After signing in, from Spotify’s left sidebar, select “Home.”

On the right pane, you will see a “Recently Played” section. You’ll find your music history here.

Enjoy some of your favorite music tracks from the past with your music history!

