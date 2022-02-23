Oh hey, it’s us again — that new How-To Geek series where we dig up deets on the hottest deals and serve them to you on a platter of savings. This week, we found something special for the folks who like powerful tablets, blitzing-fast Wi-Fi, and affordable webcams for home, office, and hybrid workers alike. Let’s do this!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $499.99 ($200 off)

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is currently available for pre-order, which means now is a great time to save big on last year’s models. Right now, you can pick up a new Galaxy Tab S7 tablet for $499.99 ($200 off) at Amazon.

The Galaxy Tab S7 is a portable 11-inch tablet with big capabilities. For starters, it includes DeX, Samsung’s desktop-like experience that can be unlocked by tethering the device to a monitor. When you’re not sitting at your desk, you can revel in the glory of its beautiful edge-to-edge LCD. Bask in the benevolence of quad AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound technology. Partake in the pinpoint precision of the included S Pen. Power up for work, play, and beyond with fast-charging capabilities, delivered via USB-C.

While the Galaxy Tab S7 comes in a variety of colors, your options are limited regarding this sale. For the most savings, pick up a Bronze Tab S7 for $499.99 ($200 off) at Amazon. The Mystic Blue model is also discounted, though you’ll be paying a bit more at $569.59 ($130.40 off). Finally, the Silver version sits at full price, while the Black model is currently unavailable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Get immersed in the Tab S7's 11-inch screen and the 120Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing experiences. Rich audio and 3D surround sound with Quad speakers by AKG and Dolby ATMOS. Plus, the biggest leap in S Pen responsiveness for true writing experience.

Logitech C505 HD Webcam for $39.99 ($10 off)

With hybrid work schedules on the horizon for many office employees around the globe, you’re going to need an affordable webcam to use for meeting on those days when you’re at home. This Amazon’s Choice Logitech C505 HD Webcam can be yours for just $39.99 ($10 off).

While the Logitech C505 may not be the newest or flashiest option on the market, it nails the fundamentals you’d expect from a great webcam. It features a 720p lens with a 60º field of view, mated to an omnidirectional mic that can capture audio up to 3 meters away. Your viewing experience will be enhanced with fixed focus, auto light correction, and built-in noise reduction capabilities. Finally, this webcam is compatible with Windows PCs and Mac computers, making it a versatile option for whichever devices you have at home and the office.

The Logitech C505 can be yours today for only $39.99 ($10 off). Although this isn’t the first time this particular webcam has dropped this low, it is the best we’ve seen since its launch early last year.

Logitech C505 HD Webcam The Logitech C505 is a webcam with HD 720p video and a long-range mic that supports clear, natural conversation up to 3 meters away. Plus, an extra-long 7ft (2m) USB-A cable provides uniquely versatile mounting options.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 Router for $114.99 ($15 off)

Wi-Fi 6 is on the bleeding edge of internet technology. Producing up to 3x faster connection speeds and a 75% reduction in latency, it gives you more instantaneous access to virtually everything you do on the web. The only downside is that you need a Wi-Fi 6 compatible router to enjoy it. For a limited time, you can snag a new TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 router for $114.99 ($15 off) at Amazon.

This TP-Link router is a beast tuned to achieve up to 2,402Mbps on a 5 GHz connection and 574Mbps on a 2.4 GHz connection. Its four external antennas work in tandem to push these fast speeds to every corner of your home or office, while OneMesh support allows you to mush your connection even further when paired with a compatible extender. With OFDMA support, more devices can be active on your network without causing unnecessary slow-downs or instability. Finally, the TP-Link promises consistent output with zero throttling, thanks to the AX3000’s redesigned casing and larger heat sink.

The TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 router is available now at Amazon for $114.99 ($15.00 off). It’s been hovering around this price since the start of the year, but there’s no telling how much longer it’ll last.