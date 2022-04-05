Headers and footers are useful tools for including information like the date, company name, or creator. This allows you to add extra details without distracting from your slideshow’s content. Here’s how to add a header or footer in Google Slides.

Unlike Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Slides doesn’t offer a built-in header and footer feature. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. We’ll show you three ways to include a header or footer on your slides.

Method 1: Insert a Text Box

One way to add a header or footer in Google Slides is to insert a text box. You can then move the text box to the top or bottom of the slide and format it as you like.

Open your Google Slides presentation and choose the slide where you want the header or footer. Pop the text box onto the slide using the Text Box button in the toolbar or Insert > Text Box from the menu.

Drag to draw the size of the text box you want or simply click to place the box and then enter your text.

Move the text box by dragging it to the top of the slide as a header or bottom as a footer.

Many headers and footers use a smaller font size or one that’s lighter in color than the rest of the slide text.

To format all the text within the box, select the box.

To format only certain text in the box, select just that text.

Then use the tools in the toolbar for font style, size, and color, or other tools as you like.

You can copy the text box and paste it onto other slides. But if you’d like the same header or footer on every slide, you can edit the master slide instead.

Method 2: Edit the Master Slide

To change the master slide, you’ll actually edit the current theme using the Google Slides Theme Builder.

Select Slide > Edit Theme from the menu.

When the Theme Builder opens, select the slide at the top directly below Theme and above Layouts.

You can then use a text box as described above. Insert the text box with the toolbar button or Insert > Text Box, enter your text, move it up or down for the header or footer, and format it per your preference.

When you finish, click the X on the top right of the Theme Builder to close it. You’ll return to the editing view of your presentation and see the header or footer you added on each slide.

If you want to edit the header or footer later, simply return to the master slide and make your changes.

Method 3: Use the Slide Number Box

One final tool we’ll discuss is for footers only and is the text box used for slide numbers. If you’ve decided to add slide numbers to your presentation, this gives you a simple text box on the bottom right corner of each slide. You can take advantage of that box to add footer text.

To add the footer on individual slides, choose a slide and select that text box.

To add the same footer on all slides, edit that box on the master slide.

You can start by dragging the left side of the text box to widen it for your additional text. Add your text and adjust the spacing if you want the text further left or centered in relation to the slide number.

Depending on the theme you’re using, you may notice preformatted text for the slide number. This could be a smaller font size or lighter font color. However, you can still format it as you please. Simply select the text you add, without the slide number, and make your changes using the toolbar buttons.

Warning: Keep in mind that if you add a footer using this method and end up removing your slide numbers, the footer will be removed as well.

Headers and footers can add consistency and a professional appearance to your slideshow. So remember this how-to for your next presentation!

