ASUS affordable Chromebook photo
ASUS

Best Buy is having a crazy deal for President’s Day. Right now, you can get an ASUS Chromebook for $99, which is $120 off the regular price.

On a typical day, you’d have to drop $219 to take this Chromebook from ASUS home, so this is a really substantial discount. It’s listed as a single-day deal, so you’ll need to order it today, February 22, if it’s something that interests you.

As far as the specs, they’re modest but respectable for the price. You’ll get an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It features an 11.6″ display with a 1600 x 768 resolution. Obviously, it comes with Chrome OS installed, as it’s a Chromebook.

While this won’t rival some of the best Chromebooks on the market, for the price, you really can’t go wrong. Very rarely do you see a decent laptop for under $99, so when you do, it’s wise to jump on it right away.

ASUS $99 11.6 Chromebook

This Chromebook is $99 today only, so if you’re looking for a budget laptop, this is the deal for you.

Shop Now

 

