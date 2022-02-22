Sony has been giving us a slow drip-feed of information about the PlayStation VR2, but the company has finally decided to show off the design of the headset, and it looks quite different than the design of other VR headsets such as the Quest 2.

Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Experience, posted on the PlayStation Blog showing off the new headset and its controllers and it’s a fascinating design. He called out the circular structure, saying, “You’ll notice the PS VR2 headset has a similar shape as the PS VR2 Sense controller, taking on a matching ‘orb’ look. The circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world, so this shape captures it nicely.”

The design is also inspired by the look and feel of the PS5 console, which makes sense, as you want the accessories to support the overall design of the flagship product. “When our design team created the PS5 console, they also had the next generation VR headset in mind so you’ll notice some similarities in the look and feel,” said Nishino.

When it comes to a virtual reality headset, comfort is essential. Sony said that it “paid very close attention to the ergonomics of the headset and conducted extensive testing to ensure a comfortable feel for a variety of head sizes.”

Other notable aspects of the design include the option to match the lens distance between their eyes, a slimmer design with weight a slight reduction, and a new vent design for better airflow.

According to Nishino, “When PS VR2 launches, it’ll take a giant leap forward in the way we play games in virtual reality.” That’s a bold claim, with the Meta Quest 2 sitting atop the throne right now, but based on the headset’s design, the PlayStation VR2 does look promising.

