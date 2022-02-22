Microsoft is testing something sure to upset people who have installed Windows 11 on unsupported PCs. Some users report a watermark that reminds them that their PC doesn’t meet Windows 11’s specs.

Windows 11’s system requirements have caused a lot of issues, as Microsoft required TPM support. Unfortunately, this left a lot of users unable to install the operating system officially. However, Microsoft did make it possible to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs, which let more people sample the latest version of the OS.

Now, Microsoft is adding a watermark to some unsupported PCs running Windows 11, letting them know that their PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements. It’s similar to the watermark that would appear if you run the OS without activating it, but it reads “System requirements not met” instead.

Additionally, there’s a “System requirements not met” warning in the Settings app that also has a link to “Learn More.”

Thankfully, these warnings are just warnings, at least for now. Microsoft isn’t stopping users from running Windows 11 or making it run worse, at least for now. So, if you’re running Windows 11 on an unsupported PC and you see this warning pop up on your desktop, you can safely ignore it.

We’ll have to wait and see if Microsoft starts doing anything else to enforce its Windows 11 system requirements. For now, the company seems content with just a warning.

