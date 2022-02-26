What to Look in a Galaxy S22 Ultra Case in 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a glass sandwich, like other S22 series phones, making it quite susceptible to damage, so a case will be a much-needed accessory for your phone. But in the market filled with options, the type of case you pick comes down to your priorities and needs.

Some of the most prominent smartphone case types include rugged, clear, leather, slim, and wallet. Each of these primarily targets a different set of consumers. For example, rugged cases typically offer the best protection. However, they are mostly preferred by consumers who want complete peace of mind or are frequently involved in outdoor activities because of their relatively bulky nature.

Similarly, clear cases, as their name suggests, are transparent and show off the design and construction of the phone. On the other hand, wallet cases come with a dedicated space for cards and cash but don’t usually support wireless charging and are bulky. Leather cases use genuine or vegan leather to offer a premium look, and slim cases keep down the bulk while providing essential safeguards.

Apart from the case type, the aesthetics of a case are also important. After all, most cases will hide the phone’s original design, and it’s the case design that you or others will see. However, aesthetics is a personal preference and will differ from consumer to consumer. Once you have shortlisted the case type, you can look through the case designs and color options to choose the one you like.

Lastly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a screen with curved edges, so you want a case that doesn’t have raised edges on the sides. Otherwise, you’ll have trouble with side-swipe gestures. Fortunately, most case manufacturers account for this while designing their cases, including our recommendations below.

Note: The cases below will only work with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. They will not work with the standard Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Plus, so make sure you’re shopping for the right cases!

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Overall: Caseology Parallax

Pros ✓ Military-grade drop protection

Military-grade drop protection ✓ Textured sides for grip

Textured sides for grip ✓ Easy install and removal Cons ✗ Could have been slimmer

If you want an all-around functional case that offers a good aesthetic, look no further than the Caseology Parallax. It’s a solid case that offers military-grade drop protection and can withstand most everyday mishaps. Moreover, the case looks stylish and is available in four colors, allowing you to pick the one that’s right for you.

The safeguards on the case are robust, and the cutouts spacious. The front edges are raised on the top and the bottom, and there is a textured grip on the sides. There is edge protection for the camera setup as well.

In other features, the Parallax supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Additionally, thanks to the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) material used in the construction, the case is flexible enough to provide easy installation or uninstallation.

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Overall Caseology Parallax The Caseology Parallax is our pick for the best overall case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The case looks elegant and checks all the right boxes.

Best Budget Galaxy S22 Ultra Case: Ringke Onyx

Pros ✓ Affordable price

Affordable price ✓ Military-grade drop protection

Military-grade drop protection ✓ Grippy sides Cons ✗ Basic design

You don’t always have to spend big bucks to get top-quality protection. There are plenty of good and affordable cases on the market, and the Ringke Onyx is one such case. It costs under $13 and has a lot going for it.

The case is made with TPU material that is great for absorbing impact. As a result, it provides military-grade drop protection to your phone. Moreover, Ringke has used textured finishing on the back and the sides of the case to make it grippy, so the S22 Ultra won’t accidentally slip from your hand.

Additionally, the case has raised edges, spacious cutouts, and lanyard holes. You can even use any wireless charger with the case, and the phone will also be able to reverse-charge other devices with the case on.

Although the Onyx doesn’t particularly look attractive as the company focused more on substance than style, it’s available in three color options. There is still some customization to be had!

Best Budget Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Ringke Onyx The Ringke Onyx is one of the most affordable cases from a reputed brand. It offers military-grade drop protection and enhanced grip.

Pros ✓ Textured sides and raised lip

Textured sides and raised lip ✓ Good protection

Good protection ✓ Spacious cutouts Cons ✗ Thicker than conventional cases

Thicker than conventional cases ✗ Wireless charging rarely works

The best way to trim your wallet bulge is by ditching the bulky item altogether. You can accomplish this by opting for a wallet case for your phone. The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is our pick for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It’s a great case that can store up to three cards and some cash. Of course, the Wallet Slayer is pretty thick, but the thicker construction doesn’t increase the weight a lot. Smartish has also ensured that you get a good grip as the case features textured sides.

Like all of our recommendations, the case has raised lip to keep the screen safe from scratches and impact. The cutouts are spacious, and you can easily plug in the USB cable or take out the S22 Ultra’s S Pen.

The wallet functionality of the case is seamless. There is a spring inside to hold the cards securely, and you also get a small opening to push them out when needed.

Additionally, you get air pockets on the corners of the case to absorb the impact in the case of a fall. Lastly, you can buy it in four designs. The company also allows you to customize the case by choosing a back design from a set of options.

Best Galaxy S22 Ultra Wallet Case Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Turn your phone case into a wallet with the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1. It can store up to three cards and some cash.

Best Rugged Galaxy S22 Ultra Case: Otterbox Commuter Series

Pros ✓ Solid case

Solid case ✓ Dual-layer design for enhanced protection

Dual-layer design for enhanced protection ✓ Port cover to keep the dirt out Cons ✗ Bulkier than regular cases

Otterbox has made a name for itself with superior rugged cases, and for a good reason. Its cases are solid and provide superb protection. So for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we recommend the company’s Commuter Series case that looks good and offers top-notch protection.

The case has dual-layer construction: a soft inner slipcover and a hard outer shell. While the slipcover is gentle on the delicate phone, the outer shell takes the brunt of any impact or drop. The company has also included grippy sides to ensure the phone doesn’t accidentally slip out of your hands.

That said, the Otterbox Commuter Series case will keep the phone safe even if you drop it. The case is tested to survive three times as many drops as the military standard.

In other features, you get a USB port cover to keep the lint and dust out, raised edges to keep the screen protected, and support for wireless charging. Additionally, the case comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

You can grab it in Black, Blue, or Pink colors.

Best Rugged Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Otterbox Commuter Series The Otterbox Commuter Series is a solid, rugged case for the S22 Ultra. However, despite its excellent protection credentials, the case isn't excessively bulky or heavy.

Best Clear Galaxy S22 Ultra Case: Spigen Liquid Crystal

Pros ✓ Adds almost no bulk

Adds almost no bulk ✓ Slim and lightweight

Slim and lightweight ✓ Supports wireless charging Cons ✗ Picks up fingerprint smudges easily

Picks up fingerprint smudges easily ✗ No enhanced grip

The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a fantastic clear case if you want to flaunt your phone. It’s made with a single piece of clear TPU that provides a great fit. Additionally, it adds barely any bulk to the phone, but you still get a decent level of protection.

The case is also easy to install or remove and includes raised bezels to safeguard the screen and the camera module.

Another thing going for the case is its price tag. This is one of the cheapest cases in our recommendations, with a price comparable to our budget recommendation. You don’t have to spend big bucks getting transparent protection for the S22 Ultra.

Unfortunately, there is no textured surface for an enhanced grip. But Spigen says that the TPU material used in the case is anti-slip. Additionally, the case picks up smudges easily.

If you want a little more protection and durability than the Liquid Crystal with the trade-off of a bit more bulk, Spigen also offers Ultra Hybrid that costs about the same.

Best Clear Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Spigen Liquid Crystal The Spigen Liquid Crystal is one of the best options if you want a clear case. It offers a decent level of protection against everyday mishaps.

Best Thin Galaxy S22 Ultra Case: Spigen Thin Fit

Pros ✓ Soft-touch matte finish

Soft-touch matte finish ✓ Adds minimal bulk

Adds minimal bulk ✓ Air Cushion technology for drop protection Cons ✗ Picks up fingerprint smudges easily

Picks up fingerprint smudges easily ✗ Single color option

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra already being a pretty large phone, some people may not want to put on a bulky case to make it even more unwieldy. If that’s you, we recommend the Spigen Thin Fit, a slim case that barely adds any bulk to the Ultra.

It’s a pretty minimal-looking case that provides just enough protection to keep the Samsung phone safe from harm. It comes with raised edges to protect the screen and the camera module. Spigen has also added its Air Cushion technology for drop protection.

Additionally, its soft-touch matte finish not only feels great in hand, but it also makes it easier to hold the otherwise slippery phone. However, the matte finish is also quick to pick up fingerprint smudges and dirt. Also, you can only buy the Thin Fit in one color option, so if you’re not fond of black cases, you’ll have to look elsewhere for a thin case.

Best Thin Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Spigen Thin Fit The Spigen Thin Fit is an excellent slim case for the S22 Ultra. It is lightweight and doesn't add much bulk to the phone.

Best Leather Galaxy S22 Ultra Case: Bellroy Leather Case

Pros ✓ Premium finish

Premium finish ✓ Multiple color options

Multiple color options ✓ Slim and lightweight Cons ✗ Expensive than TPU cases

Bellroy makes excellent products, and its leather case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is no exception. It’s an elegant-looking case that doesn’t skimp on protection. In addition, you can buy it in four different colors, so you can match it to your look.

The Bellroy case uses eco-tanned genuine leather, which feels nice in hand and will age beautifully. Additionally, the bumper edges are made of flexible polymer to absorb any impact and protect the phone in the case of an accident. There is also a soft microfiber lining to keep your expensive phone looking like new even after months in the case.

You also get support for wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging. Other highlights include a super slim profile, a three-year warranty, and a minimalist design.

Best Leather Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Bellroy Leather Case The Bellroy Leather Case protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra without looking basic or cheap. It has high-quality construction and feels great in hand.