You can set up two-step authentication (also called two-factor authentication or 2FA) on your PlayStation Network (PSN) account, giving you an extra layer of security. You can set up 2FA from your PlayStation console or web browser.

Enable Two-Step Authentication on Your PS4 or PS5

The process of setting up two-step authentication is almost identical between the PS4 and PS5. The only difference is the PS5 replaced “Account Management > Account Information” with just “Users and Accounts.” The following screenshots take you through the process on a PS4, so keep the aforementioned step in mind if you’re using a PS5

To enable two-step authentication on your PS4 or PS5, power on your console, select the account you want to enable two-step authentication for, and then go to “Settings.”

Select “Account Management” on the next screen. If you’re using a PS5, this is “Users and Accounts.”

If you’re not already signed in, you’ll be prompted to do so now. Once signed in, select “Account Information.” This step doesn’t exist on the PS5.

Select “Security.”

Finally, select “2-Step Verification.”

From here, you’ll need to decide how you want to receive the verification code. You have two options.

Text Message: Enter your mobile number to receive a verification code via SMS.

Authenticator App: Use an authenticator app (such as Authy or Google Authenticator) to a receive verification code. You’ll need to scan a QR code with your authenticator app here to connect.

Once you select your desired method, you’ll be asked to input the verification code you received. Enter the code and then select “Verify.”

Two-step authentication is now set up.

Enable 2FA via a Web Browser

To enable two-step authentication on the web, open any browser and then sign in to your PSN account on the official Sony website. Once signed in, click “Security” in the left-hand pane of your account page.

On the Security page, scroll down to the “2-Step Verification” section and click the “Edit” button to the right of the Status option.

The 2-Step Verification window will appear. Here, you’ll need to select how you want to receive the verification code.

Text Message: Enter your mobile number to receive a verification code via SMS.

Authenticator App: Use an authenticator app (such as Authy or Google Authenticator) to a receive verification code. You’ll need to scan a QR code with your authenticator app here to connect.

After setting up your preferred method of receiving the code, you’ll be asked to enter the verification code you got. Enter the code in the text box and then click “Verify.”

The next screen will confirm you’ve set up 2FA. You’ll also see a list of ten backup codes. These codes are used to log in when you’re unable to use your authentication method. The codes can be used once each.

Note that it’s very important to keep these codes. If you’re unable to use your authentication method for some reason, you may be locked out of your account until you can verify your identity if you don’t have these backup codes.

Check the box to confirm you’ve saved the backup codes and then click “OK.”

The 2FA setup process is now complete. Note that you can further secure your PS4 by implementing a passcode.

How to Find Your Backup Codes

Your backup codes are used in the event that you’re authentication method isn’t working (your app crashed or your mobile number changed). Ideally, you stored these codes in a safe location when setting up two-step authentication. If you didn’t and you still have access to your account, you can find the codes in your security settings.

You can find your 2FA backup codes on the web or your console.

Find Backup Codes on the Web

If you choose the Web route, open any browser, sign in to your PSN account on the official Sony website, and then click “Security” in the left-hand pane.

Scroll down to the 2-Step Verification section and you’ll see a “Backup Codes” option. Select this and the list of codes will be displayed.

See Backup Codes on Your Console

On you console, go to Settings > Account Management > Account Info > Security > 2-Step Verification, and then select “Backup Codes.” On PS5, that’s Settings > Users and Accounts > Security > 2-Step Verification > Backup Codes.

A list of codes will be displayed.

Keep these in a safe place in case of emergency.

When considering how to store important data such as these backup codes, never write them down on a piece of paper. It’s easy to misplace that information or, worse, have it stolen. We suggest you store the information in a document and then password protect that document for extra security.

