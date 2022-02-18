Windows 11 wallpaper with Android robot.

Microsoft released a new support document that explains the system requirements for running Android apps on Windows 11. If you’re curious whether your PC can handle the Amazon Appstore, you don’t need to wonder any longer.

Here’s the full breakdown of the minimum and recommended specs for using Android apps on Windows 11:

  • RAM
    • 8 GB (minimum)
    • 16 GB (recommended)
  • Storage
    • Solid State Drive
  • Processor
    • Intel Core i3 8th Gen (minimum) or above
    • AMD Ryzen 3000 (minimum) or above
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c (minimum) or above
  • Processor architecture
    • x64 or ARM64

The specs required aren’t too demanding, and they’re close to in line with the specs you need to properly install Windows 11 in the first place. If your PC has less than 8GB of RAM and an older processor, you’re going to have a bad experience running the selection of Android apps available on Windows 11. Check your PC’s system specs to ensure your computer is up to snuff.

How to Install Android Apps on Windows 11
If you want a full breakdown of how to get Android apps up and running on Windows 11, we have a detailed guide that explains it all quickly and painlessly. You’ll need to enable virtualization on your Windows 11 PC and meet the minimum specifications outlined above, though.

