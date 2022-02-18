Microsoft released a new support document that explains the system requirements for running Android apps on Windows 11. If you’re curious whether your PC can handle the Amazon Appstore, you don’t need to wonder any longer.

Here’s the full breakdown of the minimum and recommended specs for using Android apps on Windows 11:

RAM 8 GB (minimum) 16 GB (recommended)

Storage Solid State Drive

Processor Intel Core i3 8th Gen (minimum) or above AMD Ryzen 3000 (minimum) or above Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c (minimum) or above

Processor architecture x64 or ARM64



The specs required aren’t too demanding, and they’re close to in line with the specs you need to properly install Windows 11 in the first place. If your PC has less than 8GB of RAM and an older processor, you’re going to have a bad experience running the selection of Android apps available on Windows 11. Check your PC’s system specs to ensure your computer is up to snuff.

If you want a full breakdown of how to get Android apps up and running on Windows 11, we have a detailed guide that explains it all quickly and painlessly. You’ll need to enable virtualization on your Windows 11 PC and meet the minimum specifications outlined above, though.