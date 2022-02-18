Users are complaining that their Google Nest Doorbells are dying far too quickly when outside in the cold, even when hooked up to wires. As it turns out, a new support page from Google revealed that its Nest Doorbells (Battery) and Nest Camera (Battery) can’t charge in cold temperatures.

“At temperatures below freezing, the lithium-ion battery in your Google Nest camera or doorbell won’t be able to charge. Many devices, including popular models of doorbell cameras and cell phones, use lithium-ion batteries for their high power and long life, but these batteries are also affected by temperatures below freezing,” reads Google’s support page.

This seems like a bit of an oversight by Google, as a large portion of the population lives in places that routinely see temperatures below 32 degrees. For a device that’s designed to be left outside all year, not charging in the cold really limits its functionality.

Important to note is that the doorbells won’t receive power even when plugged in when in temperatures below freezing. That’s because it’s still not a wired device but rather a wireless device that needs to receive a trickle charge to work.

Thankfully, there are other smart doorbells you can use outside of the Google Nest if you want one that’ll work in the cold. For example, Ring doorbells have removable batteries, which allow you to bring the battery inside to charge while another battery powers the device.

If you live somewhere warm, this shouldn’t be an issue for you, but if you live in a cold climate, you should definitely avoid the Nest Doorbells (Battery) and Nest Camera (Battery) unless you want to bring them inside to charge them.