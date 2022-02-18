Winter landscape
nadia_if/Shutterstock.com

Users are complaining that their Google Nest Doorbells are dying far too quickly when outside in the cold, even when hooked up to wires. As it turns out, a new support page from Google revealed that its Nest Doorbells (Battery) and Nest Camera (Battery) can’t charge in cold temperatures.

Google's New Nest Cameras Are Finally Battery-Powered
RELATEDGoogle's New Nest Cameras Are Finally Battery-Powered

“At temperatures below freezing, the lithium-ion battery in your Google Nest camera or doorbell won’t be able to charge. Many devices, including popular models of doorbell cameras and cell phones, use lithium-ion batteries for their high power and long life, but these batteries are also affected by temperatures below freezing,” reads Google’s support page.

This seems like a bit of an oversight by Google, as a large portion of the population lives in places that routinely see temperatures below 32 degrees. For a device that’s designed to be left outside all year, not charging in the cold really limits its functionality.

Important to note is that the doorbells won’t receive power even when plugged in when in temperatures below freezing. That’s because it’s still not a wired device but rather a wireless device that needs to receive a trickle charge to work.

Thankfully, there are other smart doorbells you can use outside of the Google Nest if you want one that’ll work in the cold. For example, Ring doorbells have removable batteries, which allow you to bring the battery inside to charge while another battery powers the device.

Advertisement

If you live somewhere warm, this shouldn’t be an issue for you, but if you live in a cold climate, you should definitely avoid the Nest Doorbells (Battery) and Nest Camera (Battery) unless you want to bring them inside to charge them.

The Best Video Doorbells of 2022

Best Video Doorbell Overall
Ring Video Doorbell 4
Amazon

$199.99
 
Best Budget Video Doorbell
Wyze Video Doorbell
Amazon

$58.89
$62.95 Save 6%
Best Video Doorbell Without a Subscription
eufy Security Video Doorbell
Amazon

$152.99
$199.99 Save 24%
Best Wireless Video Doorbell
Google Nest Battery
Shop Now
READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Dave LeClair Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.