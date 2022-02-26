Samsung ended the Note series in 2021, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra is its spiritual successor. The S Pen is a handy tool to have for note-taking, so you should make it easy as possible to use.

There are plenty of software features baked into the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the S Pen. One of the best is the ability to instantly take notes on the screen simply by removing the pen. This works even if the display is off. Any time you pull out the S Pen, a notepad will open.

RELATED: How (and Why) to Use Samsung Edge Panels on a Galaxy Phone

First, swipe down once from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to the “Advanced Features” section.

Find “S Pen” and select it.

Under the “Removal” section, select “When S Pen is Removed.”

You have three options here. “Open Air Command” will open a menu with a bunch of shortcuts to different tools, including the notepad. You can skip straight to the notepad by selecting “Create Note” here.

Advertisement



Now, when you remove the S Pen, you’ll be brought to a notepad screen. There are a couple of pen and color options at the top of the screen.

That’s all there is to it. This is a handy little trick if you find yourself using the S Pen to take notes a lot. Sometimes a fleeting thought needs to be written down as quickly as possible.

RELATED: How to Quickly Access Music Shortcuts on a Samsung Phone