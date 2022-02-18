Microsoft is making a change to the process required to get Windows 11 Pro up and running. Now, you’ll need to be connected to the internet and signed in with a Microsoft account. That means you can no longer use Windows 11 Pro to dodge using an account.

You already needed a Microsoft account to install Windows 11 Home, so this change brings the Pro version of the operating system to the same spot. Before this change, you could simply create a local account and disconnect your PC from the internet during the setup process, but those days are going away.

“Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only,” says Microsoft in a Windows Insider blog post. “If you choose to set up [a] device for personal use, MSA will be required for setup as well.”

Obviously, Microsoft wants to get everyone on Windows using a Microsoft Account, so it makes sense that the company would change the installation process for Windows 11 Pro.

Thankfully, this change is currently in testing with Windows Insiders, so it’ll take some time before it makes its way to all Windows 11 Pro users. It’s coming, though, so it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.