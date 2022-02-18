How-To Geek teaches readers how to use technology as well as recommends the best products available to buy. To help with this process, we’re looking for a full-time Reviews Editor to oversee the publishing of reviews of everything from Wi-Fi routers to smartphones. Keep reading to learn more.
Reviews Editor—Full-Time, Remote
Are you an experienced technology editor and writer who would be comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote environment, managing a group of freelance writers to help ensure that we deliver the highest quality content? This might be the job for you!
Note: This job is a permanently remote, work-from-home position.
In short, LifeSavvy Media (which includes How-To Geek, Review Geek, and LifeSavvy) is looking for a writer/editor with prior review experience. You should have experience working with and writing about all types of consumer electronics and their accessories, and be able to keep up with new product announcements. You should also be comfortable editing our other writers and coaching them to help them become better writers.
What You’d Be Doing
- Work with freelance writers in assuring that reviews are accurate, well-organized, match what was actually assigned or pitched, and answer any additional questions the subject matter raises. Essentially, ensuring that the idea that was pitched is what ended up being written and that it is a quality piece of work.
- Assisting our Reviews Director in shepherding articles from pitch/assignment through the idea generation and draft phases. You’ll be helping writers find the right angle in their ideas, fleshing out outlines, editing the drafts of those reviews, and guiding writers through any needed revisions.
- Occasionally write reviews yourself when the subject matter is appropriate.
Skill Requirements
- Demonstrable experience writing on various technologies
- Practical experience working with consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, Wi-Fi routers, accessories (such as chargers and USB cables), as well as a solid grasp of general technology
- Ability to dive into new technology subjects and learn them quickly
- Ability to work one-on-one with writers on shaping their articles
- Experience writing and editing technology articles
- Detail-oriented and deadline-focused, with a get-things-done attitude
- Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality
- Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines
- Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience working in WordPress is preferable
- Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus
About the Job
Benefits include:
- 401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of full-time employment.
- Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan.
- Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day.
- Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.
- Remote Work. You will be working from home and should have your own computer with reliable Internet access.
- Must be legally allowed to work in the U.S. and based in the U.S. Available to work normal East Coast (ET) business hours is preferred, but not required.
- Salary: $45,000.00 – $55,000.00 per year based on your experience.
How to Apply
Interested in applying for the Reviews Editor position? Head over to our job posting on Indeed and select the “Apply Now” button.
- › Your Phone Is Getting Slower, but It’s Your Fault Too
- › 5 Cool Things You Can Do With a Raspberry Pi
- › It’s Time to Throw Away Your Old Router
- › How to File Your 2021 Taxes Online for Free in 2022
- › What’s New in Windows 11’s First Big Update (February 2022)
- › Do We Really Need an Emoji for Every Object on Earth?
JOIN GEEK TALK ON FACEBOOK