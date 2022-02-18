How-To Geek teaches readers how to use technology as well as recommends the best products available to buy. To help with this process, we’re looking for a full-time Reviews Editor to oversee the publishing of reviews of everything from Wi-Fi routers to smartphones. Keep reading to learn more.

Reviews Editor—Full-Time, Remote

Are you an experienced technology editor and writer who would be comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote environment, managing a group of freelance writers to help ensure that we deliver the highest quality content? This might be the job for you!

Note: This job is a permanently remote, work-from-home position.

In short, LifeSavvy Media (which includes How-To Geek, Review Geek, and LifeSavvy) is looking for a writer/editor with prior review experience. You should have experience working with and writing about all types of consumer electronics and their accessories, and be able to keep up with new product announcements. You should also be comfortable editing our other writers and coaching them to help them become better writers.

What You’d Be Doing

Work with freelance writers in assuring that reviews are accurate, well-organized, match what was actually assigned or pitched, and answer any additional questions the subject matter raises. Essentially, ensuring that the idea that was pitched is what ended up being written and that it is a quality piece of work.

Assisting our Reviews Director in shepherding articles from pitch/assignment through the idea generation and draft phases. You’ll be helping writers find the right angle in their ideas, fleshing out outlines, editing the drafts of those reviews, and guiding writers through any needed revisions.

Occasionally write reviews yourself when the subject matter is appropriate.

Skill Requirements

Demonstrable experience writing on various technologies

Practical experience working with consumer electronics such as smartphones, computers, Wi-Fi routers, accessories (such as chargers and USB cables), as well as a solid grasp of general technology

Ability to dive into new technology subjects and learn them quickly

Ability to work one-on-one with writers on shaping their articles

Experience writing and editing technology articles

Detail-oriented and deadline-focused, with a get-things-done attitude

Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality

Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in WordPress is preferable

Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus

About the Job

Benefits include:

401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of full-time employment.

Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan.

Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day.

Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.

Remote Work. You will be working from home and should have your own computer with reliable Internet access.

Must be legally allowed to work in the U.S. and based in the U.S. Available to work normal East Coast (ET) business hours is preferred, but not required.

Salary: $45,000.00 – $55,000.00 per year based on your experience.

How to Apply

Interested in applying for the Reviews Editor position? Head over to our job posting on Indeed and select the “Apply Now” button.