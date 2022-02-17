Windows 11 Logo with Wallpaper

The Windows 11 life cycle is in full swing, and Microsoft just announced Insider Preview Build 22557. This build comes with some significant improvements to touch, including five new gestures you can use to navigate the OS.

In total, Microsoft is adding five new touch gestures that make performing several actions within the OS quicker and easier. Here are the five new touch gestures Dev channel Insiders can try right now:

  • Swipe to invoke and dismiss Start
  • Swipe between Pinned/All apps and Recommended/More on Start
  • Swipe to invoke and dismiss Quick Settings
  • Swipe to invoke and dismiss Notification Center
  • Full-screen gripper to stay in full-screen touch apps

While none of these are going to completely reinvent the way you use Windows 11, they’re convenient gestures for anyone who uses a convertible laptop or any other Windows device with a touchscreen.

Microsoft is clearly moving away from tablet mode with Windows 11, but it’s not moving on from having an enjoyable touch experience in the OS.

This update also improves gaming in windowed mode, changes the taskbar in a considerable way, and much more. Again, this update is on the Dev channel, but there’s also a giant Windows 11 update that has just made its way to the final Windows 11 release build.

