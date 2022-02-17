Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557 is here, and it’s a huge one. One of the more exciting features is live captions, which lets you see captions for any spoken content played on your computer.

“Live captions will help everyone, including people who are deaf or hard of hearing, better understand audio by viewing captions of spoken content,” said Microsoft in a blog post.

The captions are generated on the local computer, which means you won’t have to send what you’re watching to Microsoft’s servers or anything like that. This lets you maintain your privacy while taking advantage of this helpful feature.

Not only do the new live captions work with videos, but they can also provide captions for in-person conversations.

As far as where captions are displayed, you can have them show up at the top of the screen, on the bottom of the screen, or in a floating window. Microsoft also included plenty of customizations to make the captions look and feel how you want.

Right now, the captions only support US English content, but it’s always possible that Microsoft could add other languages, as the feature is currently only in testing in the Dev channel for Windows Insiders.