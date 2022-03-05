Bad sensitivity settings can be frustrating — a mouse that is not sensitive enough might require you to pick it up repeatedly just to get across the screen. A mouse that is too sensitive might make it difficult to click accurately. Here’s how to change it.

How to Change Mouse Sensitivity in Settings

To change your mouse sensitivity, click the Start button. Type “Mouse settings” in the search bar and then hit Enter. The Mouse window will appear. Adjust the slider labeled “Mouse pointer speed” to the sensitivity that feels the best. You can now close the window.

How to Change Mouse Sensitivity in Control Panel

If you prefer, you can still change the mouse sensitivity through the Control Panel. To access the control panel, click the Start button and type “control panel” into the search box. Then hit Enter or click “Open.”

Click the search bar in the top right-hand corner of the Control Panel window and type “Mouse.”

Once you’ve run the search, click “Change the mouse pointer display or speed.”

Click on the “Pointer Options” tab in the Mouse Properties window and adjust the slider labeled “Select a pointer speed” to your liking. You can now close the Mouse Properties window and the Control Panel.

How to Adjust The Sensitivity of Gaming Mice

All mice can be controlled through the settings available in Windows 10 or Windows 11. However, many mice designed for gaming, enthusiasts, or professional use also offer special software that allows you to configure their buttons and sensitivity. If you’re going to use the software specific to your mouse, you should leave the Windows mouse sensitivity slider in the middle.

Here are links to the software for some of the most popular mice.

If you have a utility from your mouse manufacturer installed, you can probably find it by searching for the name of your mouse manufacturer in your Start menu.