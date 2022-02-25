What to Look for in a Galaxy S22 Plus Case in 2022

The Galaxy S22 Plus, like many other high-end smartphones, uses a glass sandwich design. While it looks great, any glass-sandwich phone is delicate. If you want to keep the phone in tip-top shape, picking up a case is a good idea.

However, as different consumers have different needs, there is no single case to rule them all. This is why the case manufacturers release cases in multiple form factors. As a result, you’ll find slim, rugged, wallet, leather, and clear cases on the market.

While the slim or thin cases add the least amount of bulk, there also typically provide the least protection. If bulk is a concern for you, thin cases are your best friend. But if you need protection due to your lifestyle or workplace, you’ll want to get a more rugged case.

Similarly, clear cases are ideal for showing off the phone’s design, and wallet cases help you keep everything you need in one place.

Additionally, raised edges for screen protection, wireless charging support, and easy access to the ports are features that you may want to look for in any prospective case. While most cases will have these features, it’s a good idea to make sure the case of your choice does to avoid disappointment.

With the basics out of the way, it’s time to dive into our recommendations.

Note: The cases below will only work with the Galaxy S22 Plus. They will not work with the standard Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so make sure you’re shopping for the right cases!

Best Galaxy S22 Plus Case Overall: Spigen Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor is our pick for the best overall case for the Galaxy S22 Plus. It is a solid case that provides robust protection at a reasonable price. Additionally, despite being called rugged, the case isn’t notably bulky.

The case is made out of TPU and features the company’s Air Cushion technology to absorb shock in case of a drop or impact. There is also a spider-web pattern on the inside of the case to effectively disperse the shock.

In other features, Spigen has added textured sides to enhance the case’s grip. Moreover, you get raised edges on the front and around the camera module as additional safeguards.

Unfortunately, there is only one color option—matte black—and the case’s design is pretty utilitarian. However, if you would like to add some color to your case, Caseology has the Parallax case you can get in four colors.

Best Budget Galaxy S22 Plus Case: Ringke Onyx

Pros ✓ Slim and lightweight

Slim and lightweight ✓ Affordably priced

Affordably priced ✓ Military-grade drop protection Cons ✗ Bland design

There are plenty of brands that sell expensive cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus. But being expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better protection. Instead, you can pick a budget case, like the Ringke Onyx, and enjoy excellent protection without spending the big bucks.

The Ringke Onyx has everything a good Galaxy S22 Plus case should have. It provides military-grade drop protection, has raised edges, and supports wireless charging. You also get a matte, textured back to ensure a good grip. And like most Ringke cases, the Onyx features lanyard holes for hand or neck-straps.

The case is also slim and doesn’t add a lot of bulk to the phone. And you can buy it in three colors—Black, Dark Gray, and Navy.

Some people may find the Onyx boring but considering its price tag, there is not much else you can ask for.

Pros ✓ Air Pockets for drop protection

Air Pockets for drop protection ✓ Space for three cards and cash

Space for three cards and cash ✓ Grippy sides Cons ✗ Wireless charging rarely works

If you carry just a few cards and cash on you, a wallet case can help you consolidate. There are several excellent wallet cases on the market, but we prefer Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 because of its form factor.

While many wallet cases have a folio-like design, the Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 has a raised pocket on the back to accommodate up to three cards and some cash. In addition, the case has a built-in spring to keep everything stored securely, and there is a small space to push cards out quickly when needed.

While it’s bulkier than conventional cases, it isn’t unwieldy or heavy and is comfortable to hold and use. The case also provides good protection and has grippy sides. Moreover, Smartish has included air pockets on the corners of the case to withstand drops.

There are four design options to choose from. Additionally, you can use the secret menu on Amazon to customize the case’s design using a selected range of back graphics.

Best Rugged Galaxy S22 Plus Case: Otterbox Commuter Series

Pros ✓ Raised edges to safeguard screen

Raised edges to safeguard screen ✓ Includes port covers

Includes port covers ✓ Supports wireless charging Cons ✗ Bulkier than conventional cases

Need a rugged case for your Galaxy S22 Plus? You can’t go wrong with the Otterbox Commuter Series case. It’s a protective case that manages to look good, too. For example, the Commuter Series has been drop-tested to handle three times as much as the military standard. This is possible thanks to the case’s dual-layer design that includes a polycarbonate shell and a rubber slipcover.

The Otterbox case also includes port covers to ensure dirt and lint don’t get into your phone’s USB port. You also get raised edges to safeguard the display and the camera module.

Additionally, the case supports wireless charging, has enhanced grip, and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Lastly, Otterbox is not just thinking about protection—it also wants to do its bit about the environment. The Commuter Series case uses around 35% recycled plastic. While it’s not 100%, it’s a step in the right direction.

If you are looking something with 100% recycled materials, Incipio has an excellent collection of eco-friendly cases to look through.

Best Clear Galaxy S22 Plus Case: Poetic Lumos

Pros ✓ Slim and lightweight

Slim and lightweight ✓ Supports wireless charging

Supports wireless charging ✓ Raised lip to protect screen Cons ✗ No grippy texture

Don’t want to hide your phone’s design but still want to protect it? Clear cases provide an excellent middle ground. For the Galaxy S22 Plus, we recommend the Lumos case from Poetic.

The Lumos is a fantastic polycarbonate case that will safeguard your phone from scratches, drops, and impacts. Moreover, its transparent design will let you flaunt the phone in all its glory.

Poetic has also included raised lip on the front of the phone to protect the screen and around the camera module to safeguard it.

In other features, the case is fully compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It is also slim and lightweight, so you don’t have to worry about the bulk.

Another highlight of the Poetic case is its non-yellowing nature. Yellowing is a problem widely associated with clear cases, so it’s good to know that the Poetic Lumos doesn’t suffer from it.

Best Thin Galaxy S22 Plus Case: Spigen Thin Fit

Pros ✓ Soft-touch matte finish

Soft-touch matte finish ✓ Barely adds any bulk

Barely adds any bulk ✓ Air Cushion technology for drops Cons ✗ Picks up fingerprint easily

Picks up fingerprint easily ✗ Single color option

Thin cases aren’t for everybody because they don’t offer the best protection. But if you’re looking for some protection without bulk, the Spigen Thin Fit is our pick for the best thin Galaxy S22 Plus case.

The case is primarily made out of polycarbonate, but it uses some TPU material in the border. While the polycarbonate helps the case resist scratches and withstand impact, the TPU adds much-needed flexibility for installation and removal.

The Thin Fit adds barely any bulk to the phone but still offers a reasonable level of protection. It also features raised edges and has a matte, soft-touch finish that feels nice in hand and helps with the grip.

One of the drawbacks of the Spigen Thin Fit is its affinity with fingerprint grease. The case picks up fingerprint smudges very quickly. Additionally, it’s available in only one color and has a pretty bland look.

Best Leather Galaxy S22 Plus Case: Bellroy Leather Case

Pros ✓ Premium look

Premium look ✓ Raised edges to protect screen

Raised edges to protect screen ✓ Multiple color options

Multiple color options ✓ Three-year warranty Cons ✗ Expensive than TPU cases

TPU and polycarbonate cases can be boring, so leather cases are your best bet if you want a premium look. For the Galaxy S22 Plus, we are recommending the Bellroy Leather Case. It is a genuine eco-tanned leather case, and a part of the Designed for Samsung Program. This means the case is fully compatible with the phone and will offer a perfect fit and finish.

The Bellroy case has a slim profile, but it still provides a good level of protection. Additionally, the company has included soft microfiber lining on the inside to ensure the phone doesn’t get any scuff marks or scratches while it’s in the case.

Other highlights of the case include wireless charging support, a three-year warranty, and raised lip to safeguard the display.

You can buy the Bellroy Leather Case in four exciting colors, including the fan-favorite Terracotta.

