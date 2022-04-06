What to Look For in a Smart Light Switch in 2022

Smart light switches may seem redundant compared to smart light bulbs and smart plugs, but they’re anything but. Replacing every light bulb or installing smart plugs into your house can quickly become expensive, but a smart switch can control multiple lights at once, saving time and money.

But like many smart home products on the market, there is a wide range of smart light switches to choose from, and not all of them are going to suit your needs. So what should you look for?

First, you will want to make sure that the smart light switch works with your smart home’s voice assistant. Many of these switches will work with the most popular assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, but compatibility isn’t always across the board. In particular, Apple Homekit compatibility can be difficult to find, so if you use it, make sure your switch is compatible.

In addition, most smart light switches will require some installation, as they’ll replace your current switch. Some smart switches will also need a neutral wire, which is installed in the wiring of most modern homes. If installation sounds difficult, you can also have an electrician install it for you.

Finally, it’s important to consider whether you should go for a smart light switch, smart bulbs, or both. If you’re only looking to smarten up a few lamps or ceiling lights, a pack of smart bulbs may be a better choice. If you’re looking to at smart home technology throughout the home, however, smart light switches will be more cost-effective. It’s important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of each before you set money down.

With all this being said, here are our picks for the best smart light switches.

Lutron Caseta has been a staple in the smart home sector for a long time and for good reason. The company’s products have been highlighted for their ease of use and easy expansion to the rest of their smart home products.

If you’re just getting into smart home tech, Lutron’s Caseta Smart Start Kit makes perfect sense. The kit includes a smart bridge that connects directly to your home router, a Caseta dimmer switch, a 3-button dimming remote, and a wall plate bracket.

With the included bridge, you’ll be able to connect up to 50 Lutron devices to it from additional dimmer and switches to Lutron’s Serena smart shades.

On the smart home front, the Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit offers compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Ring. What this means is that you’ll be able to use your voice assistant of choice to control your lights.

The Lutron companion app on Android and iPhone has a lot of features that help with home lighting, as well. This includes remote access, geofencing, and more.

Once your Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit is up and running, you can add more switches with something like the Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer Switch which comes in multipacks, making it easy to expand on your new smart home setup.

Best Smart Light Switch Overall Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit The Lutron Smart Bridge allows for setup, control, and monitoring of Caseta Wireless dimmers and Serena Remote Controlled Shades from a smartphone, tablet, and even your Apple Watch.

As a more budget-friendly option, TP-Link’s Kasa smart home products have been a great option if you want to build a smart home without it costing an arm and a leg.

One of the best parts about the Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 is that it doesn’t need a hub to get it up and running—just connect the switch to your home Wi-Fi network and you’re good to go.

The switch works with a number of voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. With the Kasa app on Android and iPhone, you also have full remote control of the switch. Features include schedule options, an away mode, scenes, Smart Actions, and more.

When installing the Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200, you will need to make sure the light switch you’re replacing has a neutral wire, however. Neutral wires are in many modern houses, but if you’re living in an older home, you’ll need to make sure the wire is available first.

Best Budget Smart Light Switch Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 The HS200 lets you control anything a standard light switch controls---all from your phone. Turn your lights, ceiling fans, and other fixtures off and on no matter where you are.

Signify’s Philips Hue has been one of the most popular smart lighting systems for the past couple of years. So, it’s no surprise that the Smart Dimmer Switch makes it really easy to control your Hue lights.

If you already have Hue lights, then all you’ll need to do is go to the Hue app, set up an accessory, and choose which lights you’d like the switch to control. With the app, you can have the Smart Dimmer Switch trigger custom scenes, as well.

For those without a Hue bridge, the Hue v2 Smart Dimmer Switch can work with up to 10 lights. However, if you need more lights or control options, you’ll need to pick up the Hues bridge.

While the previous Hue Smart Dimmer had separate on/off buttons, the v2 Switch has them as one. The switch also detaches from the wall mount itself, doubling as a convenient remote control.

Finally, the Hue Smart Dimmer Switch doesn’t require any wiring and is coin battery-powered, so the battery life lasts a long time. If you have a Hues ecosystem, you’ll want this smart light switch.

Best Smart Light Switch for Philips Hue Philips Hue v2 Smart Dimmer Switch Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.

Amazon has a few of its own in-house brands, one of which is the low-budget private label called Amazon Basics. Under the label, you’ll find cheap, basic items for your house like kitchen utensils or tech items like cables or chargers.

Amazon’s Basics brand has recently launched its own smart switch that’s not only budget-friendly but works perfectly with Amazon Alexa.

The Amazon Basics Single Pole Smart Switch is fairly easy to set up, though you’ll need a neutral wire and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection to work it properly. You can either install it yourself using Amazon’s step-by-step guide or have an electrician install it for you—though the latter comes at an additional cost.

Once the smart switch is up and running, you’ll be able to schedule your lights with Alexa routines or control them with voice commands via the Alexa app or your Echo speakers.

For a few dollars more, you can get the Single Pole Dimmer, 3-Way Switch, or a 3-Way Dimmer and get the exact smart light switch you need.

Best Smart Light Switch for Alexa Amazon Basics Single Pole Smart Switch, The Amazon Basics Smart Single Pole Dimmer Switch works with Alexa to add voice control to your home.

Best Smart Light Switch for Google Assistant: Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit

As mentioned previously in this guide, the Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit not only works well with other voice assistants but also works great with the Google Assistant.

After setting up your Lutron Caseta smart switch, to start using it with the Google Assistant, you’ll need to link it to the Google Home app on Android or iPhone. Once you’ve linked your Lutron account to Google Home, you then should be able to see and control the products directly from there.

With the Google Assistant voice control, you’ll be able to say things like changing the brightness (if you have a dimmer smart switch installed) or activating scenes easily. While this isn’t a Google product, Lutron Caseta’s kit works so well with Google Home it might as well be an official product.

Best Smart Light Switch for Google Assistant Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit The Lutron Smart Bridge can not only be used with a smartphone or an Apple Watch, it seamlessly works with the Google Home app.

Back in 2018, Belkin’s WeMo added HomeKit compatibility to a bunch of its products. Since then, the company has launched newer WeMo products with HomeKit support built-in like the WeMo Smart Light Switch.

In basic terms, HomeKit is Apple’s smart home software platform that companies can add support for to be controlled in one central app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. The Home app on Apple’s devices is similar to the Google Home app, where you can control all your HomeKit enabled products and also run routines and light automation.

Since the WeMo Smart Light Switch has HomeKit support, you’ll be able to add the smart switch to your Home app and control your switches. You can also use Siri from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, or HomePod to control your WeMo smart switch.

HomeKit compatibility can sometimes be hard to find, so going with the WeMo light switch is a safe bet.

Best Smart Light Switch for HomeKit WeMo Smart Light Switch (2nd Gen) The WeMo Smart Light Switch allows you to control your lights from the wall, the WeMo app, or with your voice.