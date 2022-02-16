Nintendo announced that it’s moving on from the 3DS and Wii U consoles officially. In the near future, the company will completely stop selling digital games for either machine.

Starting in later March 2023, Nintendo will stop everyone from buying new digital games on their Wii U and 3DS consoles. Of course, you’ll still be able to head to your local video game retailer to purchase physical games, which adds more value to buying physical media.

Before you start panicking, you’ll still be able to download the games you have already purchased for either console, at least for the time being. Nintendo did announce that it would stop offering downloads of owned games for the original Wii at some point, so we have to assume the company will do the same for the Wii U and 3Ds.

As of May 23, 2022, you will no longer be able to use a credit card to add funds to an account in the Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS. Additionally, starting on August 29, 2022, you will no longer be able to use Nintendo eShop Cards to add funds.

However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until late March 2023, when the system for purchasing games shuts off completely.

Nintendo made sure to note that “No changes are planned for Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems,” so if you’re using Nintendo’s most recent consoles, you have nothing to worry about.

However, the fact that Nintendo is shutting down the Wii U and 3DS stores leaves us to wonder about the long-term prospects of the Switch. When Nintendo decides it’s done with the Switch, will the company do the same thing? We’ll have to wait and see.