Welcome to How-To Geek Deals, a brand new weekly series where we scour the web looking for awesome discounts on hot gadgets. This week, we found big savings on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, a mound of Fitbit fitness trackers, and a dual-pack of Google Nest routers.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $600 ($100 off)

Samsung may have just announced its fresh new lineup of Galaxy S22 smartphones, but starting at more than $800 before trade-ins, they’re not the most cost-effective options out there. For those who want a beautiful new Samsung device without the sticker shock of the flagship versions, you can pick up a Galaxy S21 FE for $599.99 ($100 off).

Launched in January 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE comes with plenty of flagship-grade features that you’d expect on pricier Samsung devices. For starters, you get a gorgeous 6.4″ AMOLED display capable of producing content-popping colors and sun-blazing brightness. Then there’s the buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling through webpages and social feeds feel fast and fluid.

You’ll be treated to a versatile triple camera array that includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens, wide-angle cameras, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Also on tap is Samsung’s impressive 30x SpaceZoom technology that helps you capture close-up photos of distant objects.

Other notable features include snappy performance driven by the same Qualcomm chip found in the original S21, all-day power via a hefty 4500mAh battery, and 5G support for the latest and greatest in cellular connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes in four different colors — Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive — all of which are available through this offer. You can buy your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just $599.99 ($100 off) at Amazon now.

Slash Up to 33% Off Fitbit Charge 5, Versa 2, and Sense

In celebration of Valentine’s Day earlier this week, Fitbit is running a huge sale on some of its most popular smartwatches and fitness trackers. How huge, you ask? We’re talking about grabbing a Charge 5 for just $119.95 ($60 off), a Versa 2 for $129.95 ($46 off), and a Sense for $199.95 ($100 off). Read on for details!

First up is the Charge 5. This little tracker includes 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a SpO2 sensor that measures your heart rate variability over time, and integrated GPS for tracking your runs. You can pick up a Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon for $119.95 ($60 off) in Graphite/Black, Lunar White/Soft Gold, or Steel Blue/Platinum.

Next is the Fitbit Versa 2. Offering a more traditional smartwatch design, Versa 2 features the kinds of fitness tracking features you’d expect in a Fitbit product, like continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It also comes with some more unique attributes, like Amazon Alexa support, the ability to track swimming activities, and smartphone notifications, including calls and texts. The Fitbit Versa 2 can be yours for $129.95 ($46 off) in Black/Carbon, Petal/Copper Rose, and Stone/Mist Grey color combinations.

Finally, coined as Fitbit’s most advanced smartwatch to date, the Sense comes packed with specialized health-tracking tools like continuous heart-rate monitoring to measure your overall level of fitness, ECG monitoring to check for atrial fibrillation, and EDA scanning that utilizes a skin temperature sensor to help detect your stress levels. With the Fitbit Sense, you’ll also be able to record your blood oxygen levels over time, track your runs with the integrated GPS, use voice commands with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa support, and enjoy more than 6 days of battery life between charges. You can buy the Fitbit Sense for $199.95 ($100 off) in Carbon/Graphite, White/Gold, and Sage Grey/Silver.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh System for $219 ($80 off)

Is there anything more frustrating than when your home Wi-Fi doesn’t work as expected? Whether you live in a large space with many rooms, a tiered home with several floors, or even a small home with a funky layout, just about everyone can benefit from having a mesh Wi-Fi router system. This week, you can buy a new Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh system for $219 ($80 off) at Amazon.

Google Nest Wi-Fi is a scalable mesh system that creates a blanket of Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or office. Each router is powerful enough to support up to 200 devices at once and fast enough for each of those devices to stream 4K content at the same time (as long as your ISP allows). Since Google Nest Wi-Fi is a tethered mesh system, you don’t have to worry about connection issues as you walk from one room in your home to another — your device will intelligently switch to the router with the best connection without interruption.

This Google Nest Wi-Fi deal comes with two routers. If you live in a large or complex space, you can add more Google Nest routers to increase the strength and range of Wi-Fi performance. This Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh system can be all yours for $219 ($80 off) at Amazon.