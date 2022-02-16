Disney intends to build its own planned communities for people in love with Disney. While we’re sure there will be plenty of Disney in the metaverse, nothing beats living in a Disney community in the real world.

“Picture an energetic community with the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort,” said Disney Parks, Experiences and Products exec Helen Pak in a video showing off the project.

If you’ve ever been on a Disney vacation, you can probably picture what this community will look and feel like. Whether you’d want to live in what feels like a Disney vacation all day every day is up to personal preference, but we’re sure Disney would love everyone to envelop themselves in all things Disney 24/7.

So far, Disney has only announced one Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage in California’s Coachella Valley. It’ll feature 1,900 housing units and be named Cotino.

Disney posted a concept video for its Storyliving community, and it looks like a modern utopia for anyone who loves the company’s characters and stories.

Play Video

Advertisement



Apparently, Disney is primarily in charge of marketing these properties, as USA Today reports that the company will not own, build, or sell the homes. Instead, it’ll turn to third parties to carry out these processes. For example, DMB Development is handling the Cotino community.

Disney didn’t announce how much it would cost to live in its community. Still, seeing as it’s located in an expensive area in California and features so much Disney-ness, we’d expect it to be costly.