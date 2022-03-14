If you are a Facebook user, you can go live and start your video streaming to connect with your audience in real-time. You can do this from both your desktop and your mobile device, and we’ll show you how.

Before you go live, you can customize your streaming settings so your session is personalized. We’ll cover this as well in the guide below.

Go Live on Facebook From Desktop

If you’re on a desktop computer, use the Facebook website in your web browser to start a live broadcast. Facebook recommends that you use the Google Chrome browser, but the feature works in other browsers, too.

To get started, launch your favorite web browser and open Facebook. Log in to your account if you haven’t already.

At the top of your news feed, beneath the new post box, click “Live Video.”

Facebook will take you to a “Create Live Video” page. On the right of the page, select “Go Live.”

On the left sidebar, select the “Connect Video Source” option. You’ll now specify what tool you’d use for the live streaming.

On the right pane, to directly use your webcam for the streaming, choose the “Webcam” option. If you want to use a streaming app like OBS, then select the “Streaming Software” option. We’ll go with the former option.

Scroll down the page to the “Camera Controls” section. Here, choose the webcam and microphone you’d like to use. The “Video” section will let you preview your current video.

To the far right of your screen, in the “Post Details” section, enter a name and description for your live streaming.

Now before you go live, take a look at various customization options available in the left sidebar. Here, you can choose who can see your live streaming, whether you’d like to post about the streaming on your timeline, and more.

When you’ve configured the options, and you’re ready to start the stream, click the “Go Live” button in the bottom-left corner.

Facebook will display a countdown timer and you will then go live. You may now use various on-screen options to interact with your audience.

When you’d like to end your live streaming, in Facebook’s bottom-left corner, click “End Live Video.” Then choose “End” in the prompt.

Facebook will display a “Quick Actions” menu letting you perform an action on your live video recording. Select an option if you’d like.

And that’s how you virtually meet your fans on this giant social networking site. Happy socializing!

Start Live Streaming on Facebook From Mobile

To go live from your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the official Facebook app.

Start by launching the Facebook app on your phone. At the top of your news feed, tap the “Live” option.

If you haven’t already, grant media permission to the Facebook app so it can use your phone’s mic and camera. You’ll then see your camera’s preview in the app.

Before you go live, you might want to change a few settings. At the top of the page, tap your name. Then, on the “Profile & Audience” page that opens, select who you’d like to allow to see your streaming. You can also choose to send notifications about your streaming to some of your friends and followers from this page.

Then go back to the main screen by tapping the left-arrow icon at the top.

On the main screen, at the top, you have three icons. The first icon (magic wand) allows you to add some cool effects to your live video. The second icon (a lightning flash) turns on your phone’s flashlight to improve lighting. The third one (a camera with rotating arrows) lets you switch between the rear and the front camera on your phone.

At the bottom of the page, you can optionally add a description for your streaming. Then, you can invite people to go live with you by tapping the person icon. Further options can be revealed by choosing the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).

Finally, when you’re ready to go live, tap the “Go Live” button.

Facebook will start your live streaming on the platform, and you’ll see a “Live” icon in the top-left corner. You’re now free to communicate with your audience however you want.

To end your live streaming, in the app’s bottom-right corner, tap “Finish.”

Once the video has ended, you can optionally post it to your timeline by tapping “Post Now.” Or, you can delete the video by tapping the trash can icon.

And that’s how you connect and engage with your audience with this cool little feature on Facebook. Enjoy!

If you use Discord and want to stream a game you’re plauing, you can go live on the Discord platform, too.

