One frustrating change Samsung has made in recent years is how powering off and restarting phones works. The method you’re probably used to doesn’t work by default. We’ll show you how to do it on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

There are actually two methods you can use to power off or restart the Galaxy S22 series. This also applies to older Samsung Galaxy devices. We’ll start with the simple method that doesn’t require any configuration.

Open the Power Menu From Quick Settings

First, swipe down from the top of the screen twice to reveal the full quick settings panel.

Next, tap the power icon in the top right.

This will bring up the power menu and you can “Power Off” or “Restart” the device!

Enable the Power Menu From the Side Key

Samsung doesn’t call the button on the side of the Galaxy S22 to “Power Button” for a reason. By default, holding the “Side Key” will wake Bixby. Let’s change that.

First, let’s swipe down once from the top of the screen and tap the gear icon.

Next, go to “Advanced Features.”

Look for “Side Key” and select it.

Lastly, switch the action for “Press and Hold” to “Power Off Menu.”

Now, when you press and hold the “Side Key” a.k.a. Power Button, you’ll see the power menu as you would expect.

It’s annoying that Samsung is still pushing Bixby this hard. There are some reasons to use Bixby, but not many people want quick access to it.

