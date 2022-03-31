It’s a great idea to put your Windows PC to sleep when you’re not using it. There are many ways to do it in Windows 10 or 11, but we’ll show you a few of the fastest routes to slumber for both versions of Windows.

Use a Dedicated Key or Button

Most Windows PCs and tablets include a special sleep button somewhere on the body of the device. To find it, consult your device’s documentation, or look for a keyboard key with a small “Z” or moon icon on it. If you push it, your PC will fall asleep instantly. To wake it up again later, just press the power button, tap the trackpad, or press a keyboard key.

Use a Keyboard Sequence or Shortcut

If your PC or keyboard doesn’t have a dedicated sleep button (some desktop PCs don’t, for example), a reader named John G. reminded us that you can use a quick keyboard sequence to say “lights out” to your PC.

To do so, first press Windows+X on your keyboard (which opens the Power User menu). Then press “U,” then “S.” Your PC will go to sleep instantly. So just remember this: Win+X, U, S.

Alternately, you could use Microsoft PowerToys to map the sleep function to a key on your keyboard that you don’t use very often (such as Scroll Lock, for example). To do so, download PowerToys, open the Keyboard Manager, and map a key to “Sleep.” When you push it, your PC will snooze instantly.

Close Your Lid

If you’re using a laptop or notebook PC, you can usually put your PC to sleep quickly by closing the lid. If you fold down the clamshell monitor into a closed position, it’s likely your laptop will sleep automatically. If it doesn’t happen, you can check your settings and decide what happens when you close the lid. Pleasant dreams!

