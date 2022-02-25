What to Look For in a Screen Protector in 2022

While phone cases are the most popular way to protect your smartphone, screen protectors are arguably just as important. A few dings and scratches on the metal chassis of your Galaxy S22 Ultra won’t have a tangible effect on your daily usage. A big crack running through the center of your screen, however, is bound to make for a frustrating experience.

Screen protectors come in a variety of styles. Whether you’re looking for an affordable TPU film, a high-end glass cover, or even something to improve your privacy, there’s a screen protector with your name on it. They also tend to be surprisingly affordable. In fact, you can often walk away with a decent screen protector for less than $20.

While the price for fixing the Galaxy S22’s screen is yet to be revealed by Samsung, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it clock at several hundred dollars. Last year’s Galaxy S21 cost a staggering $200 to repair. If you broke the S21 Ultra’s screen, you were looking at $290—and this isn’t even including all the time spent without a phone while it’s being replaced.

Screen protectors are clearly important, but shopping for them can often be difficult. With dozens of manufacturers and hundreds of products, it’s not always obvious which ones can tolerate the rigors of your daily life.

In general, glass or glass-like products can withstand the most beating. Film screen protectors typically offer a bit less protection, although you’ll still be protected from light scratches. However, they also tend to be much more affordable.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for well-known companies such as ESR, Anku, Spigen, and Otterbox. Most products in their catalogs are bound to be constructed to high standards, and you can reliably purchase these screen protectors without worrying about issues down the line.

The Galaxy S22 is new to the market, but there are already several great screen protectors up for grabs. We’ve pulled together five reliable products that will keep your screen safe from wear and tear while also offering impressive value.

Best Galaxy S22 Screen Protector Overall: Otterbox Alpha Flex

Pros

✓ Antimicrobial tech
✓ Fingerprint resistant

✓ Durable construction Cons ✗ Expensive

Otterbox might be known for its phone cases, but the company also churns out some of the best screen protectors in the business. They’re often a bit more expensive than the competition—the Alpha Flex clocks in at a hefty $45—but there’s no doubt you’re getting what you pay for.

Constructed with glass-like materials and infused with silver ions, the Alpha Flex wards off both scratches and microbes. Better yet, it’s built with a crystal coating that helps prevent fingerprints. And despite all that protection, your display will be just as responsive as usual.

With included tools for easy installation and a limited lifetime warranty, there’s not much to dislike about the Otterbox’s screen protector. You might want to look elsewhere if you’re sticking to a budget, but the extra money can be worth it when it comes to protecting your shiny new display.

This screen protector is available for the S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra.

Best Galaxy S22 Screen Protector Overall Otterbox Alpha Flex Antimicrobial Screen Protector Although it’s the most expensive screen protector on our list, the Alpha Flex offers many features not seen in other products.

Pros

✓ Affordable
✓ Includes two screen protectors

✓ Simple installation Cons ✗ Not as durable as other products

Unlike Otterbox, everything produced by Supershieldz tends to carry one of the lowest prices around. That’s not to say it’s low-quality—in fact, most products in its catalog tend to be consumer favorites. The High-Definition Clear Shield offers all you’re looking for in a screen protector without any bells and whistles.

The TPU film is easy to install, highly affordable, and each package comes with two screen protectors in case you ever need a replacement. It’s an ultra-thin screen protector, but it still boasts five unique layers for added durability.

Because of its affordable price, this is truly a “no-frills” screen protector. There’s no fingerprint resistance, no antimicrobial ions, and it might not be able to withstand the same damage as its premium counterparts. But if you need to protect your screen from scratches at a rock-bottom price, nothing can be the SuperShieldz High-Definition Clear Shield.

This screen protector is only available for the S22 Ultra.

Best Budget Galaxy S22 Screen Protector Supershieldz High-Definition Clear Shield With more than enough durability to withstand minor scratches, the affordability of the High-Definition Clear Shield is hard to beat.

Pros

✓ Reputable manufacturer
✓ Includes two screen protectors

✓ Affordable Cons ✗ Requires wet installation

Spigen has been making affordable smartphone accessories for more than a decade, and its penchant for reliable, low-priced gear continues with the NeoFlex. Offering glare resistance in addition to scratch prevention, the NeoFlex film protector poses impressive value for its $13 price tag.

The biggest drawback to the screen protector is its detailed installation. Instead of just slapping it directly onto your display, you’ll need to spray down both your hands, phone, and protector with the included application solution. Only then can you put the screen protector on and finalize the process by running a squeegee over the entire device. It’s elaborate, but it leads to superior scratch resistance and little chance for bubbles to form under the screen over time.

If you can look past the install process, you’ll find one of the best film screen protectors around. Each pack comes with two films, meaning your phone should be protected for years to come.

This screen protector is only available for the S22 Ultra.

Best Film Screen Protector Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector Spigen has a long history of crafting reliable screen protectors, although the required wet installation might put off casual users.

Pros

✓ Affordable
✓ Easy installation

✓ Offers 60-degree viewing angle Cons ✗ Not as durable as glass

Privacy screen protectors aren’t as common as standard screen protectors, but there are a few good options for the Galaxy S22. At the top of that list is the Anku Anti-Spy Soft Film Screen Protector, offering protection from both scratches and prying eyes.

Offering a 60-degree viewing angle, only you and anyone hovering directly over your shoulder will have a clear view of what’s happening on your screen. It’s also been designed to fit around the slightly curved edges of the Galaxy S22, giving you added protection for the entire display.

Anku rounds out the offering with fingerprint-reducing materials, extra protection against liquids with a hydrophobic coating, and complete support for the S22’s built-in fingerprint sensor.

You’ll need to activate the Touch sensitivity option in the Display menu and re-register your fingerprints on the S22, but that’s a small price to pay for effective privacy and scratch protection.

This screen protector is available for the S22 and S22 Ultra.

Best Privacy Screen Protector Anku Anti-Spy Soft Film Screen You'll have to re-assign your fingerprints and turn on some additional settings, but the protection and privacy offered by Anku is best in class.

Pros

✓ Easy installation
✓ Includes two covers

✓ Affordable Cons ✗ Not compatible with S22 Ultra

Although they’re often among the most expensive parts of a smartphone (and typically the most used), it’s easy to forget about protecting your cameras. Screen protectors and cases provide little to no protection for the Galaxy S22’s suite of rear cameras. Instead, you’ll need to get a camera lens protector, like the highly affordable and durable ESR Camera Lens Protector.

Incredibly thin but made from tempered glass, the $13 product will keep your cameras safe from scratches and dents when your Galaxy S22 inevitably slips from your hand. It’s engineered with ultra-clear materials, which will keep your pictures looking vibrant. Installation is simple as well, requiring you to simply clean your lenses before plopping the protector on.

This specific model is only compatible with the Galaxy S22 Plus and S22, although ESR does make another model that works on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s a bit more complex as it includes five individual protectors for each camera, but an included applicator makes it easy to install all five at once.

Best Camera Lens Protector ESR Camera Lens Protector You'll need to upgrade to a different model to protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the simplicity offered by the ESR Camera Lens Protector makes it perfect for the S22 Plus and S22.