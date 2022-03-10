You can perform basic mathematical operations in Excel, including multiplication. You can multiply numbers in a single cell, from several different cells, or even an entire column. There’s no MULTIPLY function in Excel, so we’ll use a simple formula.

Multiply Numbers in a Single Cell

You can use a simple formula to multiply numbers in a single cell. Open Excel and then select the cell you’d like to input the equation. Once selected, enter this formula:

=a*b

Replace a and b with the numbers you’d like to use. So if you want to multiply 5 by 7, you’d enter:

=5*7

Next, press Enter and the result of the formula will appear.

Multiply Numbers From Multiple Cells

You can enter a formula in a blank cell to multiply data from other cells. For example, let’s say you have 5 in cell A2 and 7 in cell A3, and you want the product of these two figures. In a blank cell, enter this formula:

=A2*A3

This formula pulls the data from each entered cell for calculation. Press “Enter” and the result will appear.

Multiply a Column of Numbers (by a Constant Number)

You can multiply a column of numbers by a number in a different cell. For example, let’s say cells A1-A6 each contain a number (your multiplicands), and you want to get the product of those by using the number in cell C1 (your multiplier).

First, select cell B2, which is where the output of the first formula will be. In B2, enter this formula:

=A1*$C$1

Press “Enter” and the product will appear.

The $ key tells Excel that the number in cell C1 is absolute. So if you were to click and drag the formula in B1 down, the A1 part of the formula will change to A2, A3, and so on, while C1 will remain the same.

That’s all there is to it.

This is just one of the basic calculations you can do in Excel. You can also divide, add, subtract, and much more.

