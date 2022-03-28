If you’ve muted someone, and you’d now like to bring their Stories and posts back in your news feed, it’s easy to unmute a user on Instagram. Here’s how to do that on your iPhone or Android phone.

When you mute or unmute someone, Instagram doesn’t notify the user about it. Later, if you’d like to mute someone again, you can do so with ease.

Note: At the time of writing in February 2022, you cannot unmute someone from Instagram’s desktop website.

Unmute Someone’s Stories, Posts, or Both on Instagram

To begin the unmute process, first, launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone. In the app, find the profile you want to unmute.

On the profile page, beneath the user’s name, tap “Following.”

A menu will pop up from the bottom of your phone’s screen. Tap “Mute” in this menu.

In the “Mute” menu that opens, to unmute the user’s posts, disable the “Posts” option. To unmute the user’s Stories, turn off the “Stories” option.

You can control both options individually, so you can have one option enabled while the other disabled.

Instagram will save your changes, and you will start to see the posts and Stories from your selected user in your news feed. Enjoy!

