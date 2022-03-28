Instagram logo.

If you’ve muted someone, and you’d now like to bring their Stories and posts back in your news feed, it’s easy to unmute a user on Instagram. Here’s how to do that on your iPhone or Android phone.

When you mute or unmute someone, Instagram doesn’t notify the user about it. Later, if you’d like to mute someone again, you can do so with ease.

Note: At the time of writing in February 2022, you cannot unmute someone from Instagram’s desktop website.

Unmute Someone’s Stories, Posts, or Both on Instagram

To begin the unmute process, first, launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone. In the app, find the profile you want to unmute.

On the profile page, beneath the user’s name, tap “Following.”

Choose "Following" on the profile page.

A menu will pop up from the bottom of your phone’s screen. Tap “Mute” in this menu.

Select "Mute" in the menu.

Advertisement

In the “Mute” menu that opens, to unmute the user’s posts, disable the “Posts” option. To unmute the user’s Stories, turn off the “Stories” option.

You can control both options individually, so you can have one option enabled while the other disabled.

Unmute a user on Instagram.

Instagram will save your changes, and you will start to see the posts and Stories from your selected user in your news feed. Enjoy!

RELATED: How to Mute Someone on Instagram

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Mahesh Makvana Mahesh Makvana
Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.