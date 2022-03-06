If you don’t want to worry about clicking through your slideshow, you can set up Google Slides to play your presentation automatically. Plus, you can have the slideshow loop, so it starts over at the beginning when it ends.

You might be playing your slideshow at a kiosk, during a conference, or publishing it to the web. These are the ideal times to use AutoPlay and Loop in Google Slides. You can automatically present the show and choose the timing between slides. Then, restart the presentation at the beginning each time it ends.

Set Up AutoPlay and Loop When Presenting

If you plan to start the slideshow and then let it play, you can set up AutoPlay and Loop, or simply one or the other.

Start the presentation by clicking “Slideshow” at the top of Google Slides. You can also use the arrow to pick either “Presenter View” or “Start From Beginning” per your preference.

When the slideshow opens, display the Presenter Toolbar by hovering your cursor over the bottom left corner of the presentation.

Click the three dots on the right of the Presenter Toolbar, then move to AutoPlay. You’ll see a pop-out menu that lets you select the advance timing for the slides. You can pick from every second up to every minute.

If you also want to loop the slideshow, select “Loop” at the bottom of the pop-out menu.

When you finish, click “Play” to automatically play your presentation.

To stop the slideshow, simply click on a slide. You can then resume AutoPlay from the Presenter Toolbar by selecting “Play” again.

Set Up AutoPlay and Loop When Publishing to the Web

Maybe you plan to publish your slideshow to the web or embed it on a website rather than play it locally. You can set up AutoPlay and Loop as part of the publish settings.

Go to File > Publish to the Web in the menu.

Choose either “Link” or “Embed” per your intent. Then use the Auto-Advance Slides drop-down box to choose the timing for the slides. Here again, you can pick from every second up to every minute.

To loop the slideshow, check the box for Restart the Slideshow After the Last Slide.

You can then mark the checkbox for Start Slideshow as Soon as the Player loads if you like, so that the viewer doesn’t have to take any action to begin the presentation.

When you finish, click “Publish” and confirm to obtain the link or embed code for the slideshow.

To share a Google Slides presentation that doesn’t require you to walk viewers through it, remember these steps to automatically play and loop the slideshow.