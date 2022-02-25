What to Look For in a Galaxy S22 Case in 2022

Despite being the base model in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 lineup, the S22 is not particularly cheap. So a good case will help you keep your investment safe and sound.

While picking a suitable case, you have to think about your expectations. For example, if you want to show off the phone’s design, a clear case makes the most sense. But if you are more likely to drop your phone or it’s going to be used in harsh conditions, then a rugged case is a better choice.

Similarly, you’ll find thin, leather, and wallet cases on the market. Each of these caters to a particular need and has a mostly different level of protection. But whichever case you do end up picking, it’s always a good idea to ensure that case has raised edges to safeguard the screen and camera bump in the case of a drop.

Additionally, there’s always a tradeoff between the bulk added by a case and the protection it provides. While bulkier cases offer the most protection, slim cases aren’t very protective.

There is also an argument to be made for picking multiple types of cases to fit different situations. For example, a classy leather case will look good in a social situation, whereas a rugged case can offer extra protection for your outdoor activities.

You can check out our explainer on phone cases and protectors for detailed information about each case type.

With all this in mind, let’s jump into our recommendations.

Note: The cases below will only work with the standard model of the Galaxy S22. They will not work with the Galaxy S22 Plus or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so make sure you’re shopping for the right cases!

Spigen is a trusted name in the world of smartphone cases. It makes some of the best protective cases and covers, which is why our pick for the best overall case is the company’s Rugged Armor. It is an excellent accessory for the Galaxy S22 that provides an outstanding balance between protection and bulk.

Made out of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU), the Rugged Armor case is easy to put on or take off, thanks to its flexible design. It also includes the company’s Air Cushion technology to withstand and absorb drops. Additionally, there are raised edges on the front and around the camera module.

Even with all this protection, the case doesn’t overwhelm with bulk. It’s not the thinnest case around, but for the amount of protection it provides, the form factor is pretty compact and slim.

In other key features, you get textured sides that help with the grip. For a smartphone with a screen larger than six inches, the extra grip will undoubtedly come in handy.

Best Budget Galaxy S22 Case: Ringke Onyx

Pros ✓ Slim design

Slim design ✓ Aggressive pricing

Aggressive pricing ✓ Military-grade drop protection Cons ✗ Basic design

While most of our recommendations are reasonably priced, you can get the Ringke Onyx to save a few extra bucks. It’s your best option for a budget case that provides military-grade drop protection and comes from a reputed brand.

The Onyx uses TPU material for a flexible design that makes snapping the case on extremely easy. Additionally, Ringke has gone with a textured design on the back and circular emboss on the sides to offer superior grip. As the Galaxy S22 features a glass sandwich design, grippy cases help ensure that the phone doesn’t slip out of your hand.

A raised lip on the front and around the camera module is also present. Moreover, the Ringke Onyx case features unique raised areas on the back that help keep the phone flat on the table and remove any wobble typically caused by the camera bump.

You can buy the Ringke Onyx in three color options: Black, Dark Gray, and Navy.

Pros ✓ Grippy sides

Grippy sides ✓ Air Pockets for drop protection

Air Pockets for drop protection ✓ Can store three cards and cash Cons ✗ Wireless charging rarely works

If you want to ditch your wallet, the Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case can handle up to three cards and some cash. With its relatively slim form factor, it’s perfect for most people wanting to consolidate.

Unlike many wallet cases that have a folio-like design, the Smartish Wallet Slayer includes a raised pocket on the back for cards and uses a push-pull configuration. In addition, there is a locking mechanism to keep the cards safely tucked away until you manually push them out.

In other features, the case has textured sides for extra grip and Air Pocket corners for drop protection. Additionally, raised edges keep the screen and camera safe from scratches.

While some of the case’s marketing material suggests that it is compatible with wireless charging, it’s not entirely accurate. As per the user reviews for Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case for other smartphones, wireless charging only seems to work on very few chargers after removing all the cards and cash.

The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 is available in four designs, and you can customize it to include a back graphic from a list of options.

Best Rugged Galaxy S22 Case: UAG Civilian

Pros ✓ Modern and sophisticated design

Modern and sophisticated design ✓ Relatively lightweight

Relatively lightweight ✓ Can survive drops from up to 6 meters Cons ✗ No enhanced grip

No enhanced grip ✗ Somewhat expensive

UAG is known for making quality rugged cases, and its Civilian Case for the Galaxy S22 is no exception. This is a fantastic case that is ready for whatever you throw at it. The company says it can withstand drops from up to 6 meters thanks to a polycarbonate shell and shock-absorbing TPU panel.

The case also includes a lip to safeguard the screen, and its back leaves very little of the camera setup uncovered. Additionally, it supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging despite its two-layer design and a sturdy body.

Rugged cases typically look very industrial, but UAG Civilian proves that it doesn’t have to be like that. The case looks clean and sophisticated but still offers top-notch protection. Moreover, you can get it in three colors—Black, Olive, and Mallard.

The only thing missing is textured sides for an enhanced grip. Although the case isn’t slippery, the grippy texture would give some extra peace of mind.

Alternatively, you can get UAG’s Monarch case. It offers equal protection to the Civilian case and includes enhanced grip, though it isn’t as clean-looking as the Civilian.

Best Clear Galaxy S22 Case: Caseology Skyfall

Pros ✓ Features raised edges

Features raised edges ✓ Military-grade drop protection

Military-grade drop protection ✓ Transparent material to show off design Cons ✗ Back is slippery

After spending $800 on a smartphone, you may not want to hide it in a case. However, protecting an expensive electronic is essential. If you want to show off your new S22, a clear case is the best option. It not only shows off the design and color of the phone but also safeguards it from mishaps.

For the best clear case for the Galaxy S22, we recommend the Caseology Skyfall. The Royal Clear variant is entirely transparent—ideal if you don’t want to cover anything up. There are also Royal Black and Royal Rose Gold semi-transparent versions that allow you to add a splash of color to an otherwise clear case.

The Caseology Skyfall is certified with military-grade drop protection, so you are not sacrificing much on the protection front. It can survive drops from as high as four feet. Additionally, the case features a grippy texture on the sides to ensure the phone doesn’t slip from your hand.

Raised edges and wireless charging support are available as well, making this a great case both for functionality and allowing you to see your phone in all its glory.

Pros ✓ Raised edges to safeguard screen

Raised edges to safeguard screen ✓ Lightweight

Lightweight ✓ Soft-touch matte finish

Soft-touch matte finish ✓ Air Cushion technology for drops Cons ✗ Picks up fingerprints easily

Picks up fingerprints easily ✗ Buttons remain uncovered

The Thin Fit is the slimmest case in Spigen’s offerings. While it doesn’t provide the same level of protection as Spigen Rugged Armor, the case is targeted to select consumers who don’t like bulky cases.

Despite adding minimal bulk, the Thin Fit case provides enough coverage for reasonable protection from everyday mishaps. In addition, the case’s matte finish feels good in the hand, and you don’t have to worry about the case being too slippery.

The case also comes with Spigen’s Air Cushion technology that protects the corners in the event of a fall. Corner damage can often make your screen crack, so it’s good to see that Spigen has kept the technology in a slim case.

Unfortunately, the soft-touch back of the case picks up fingerprints easily, which can be annoying to keep looking pristine.

You can buy the Spigen Thin Fit in two colors—Black and Green.

Best Leather Galaxy S22 Case: Bellroy Leather Case

Pros ✓ Thin and light

Thin and light ✓ Premium look

Premium look ✓ Three-year warranty Cons ✗ More expensive than TPU cases

Bellroy makes excellent leather cases, and we have recommended them for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. So when it came to picking the best leather case for the Galaxy S22, the Bellroy Leather case topped our list. Made with eco-tanned leather, the Bellroy case features TPU bumper edges and microfiber lining to keep the phone safe and sound.

The case also has a slim profile, so it doesn’t add too much bulk to the phone. Moreover, the premium look of the leather will undoubtedly help your phone stand out from primarily TPU and polycarbonate cases.

Bellroy offers a three-year warranty on the case, which should be enough to last the phone’s lifetime for most people. Additionally, you can buy the Bellroy case in four colors, allowing you to have a case that matches your style.

While the company has included raised edges to safeguard the display but they are not as pronounced as some of our other recommendations. So you may want to add a screen protector to keep the display scratch-free.

Best Leather Galaxy S22 Case Bellroy Leather Case This elegant leather case from Bellroy is perfect if you want a premium case. Moreover, you can get it in four exciting colors.