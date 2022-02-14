The way work gets done has changed drastically in the last several years. Even though the pandemic is beginning to subside and some businesses have started to go back to the office, many organizations around the world are struggling to keep remote and in-office employees connected. That’s where RingCentral’s robust communication platform for small and medium-sized businesses can help.

What Is RingCentral?

Play Video

RingCentral is a full-featured VoIP service with a wide variety of tools to keep employees connected, collaborative, and productive, regardless of whether they’re working from home or at the office. This is made possible through the RingCentral app — which can be installed on Android, iPhone and iPad, Windows, and macOS devices — as well as dedicated desktop phones.

One of RingCentral’s advantages is that you don’t have to completely reinvent your workflow to add it to your business. For instance, the service integrates seamlessly with popular applications like Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Google Workspaces, Salesforce, and many more. To see a complete list of integrations on RingCentral’s website, click here.

Today, RingCentral is recognized as a leading cloud communication provider by TrustRadius and Synergy Research, and it’s trusted by more than 400,000 businesses to deliver reliable service worldwide.

What Can RingCentral Offer Your Business?

Now let’s get into why so many companies around the globe use RingCentral. For starters, every plan comes with a native instant messaging feature that can be used for one-off chats, team collaboration, sharing files, and managing tasks. It’s like email, but faster and more accessible.

Need to chat on the phone? RingCentral has you covered here, too. With included phone service, you get a toll-free number for incoming calls, unlimited outgoing calls within the United States and Canada, and you can even use the service via your mobile device, desktop, and any of the available desk phones you’ll find here.

If you’re more of a face-to-face person, RingCentral’s video conferencing tools are what you need. It allows you to host video meetings with up to 100 participants at a time, plus your teammates will be thrilled to learn that meetings can be scheduled to last a full 24 hours per session. You can also record video meetings to be saved and shared with teammates at a later time.

RingCentral even supports unlimited online fax services with encryption for sending documents and other critical files from one place to another.

Sign Up For a Free Trial of RingCentral Today

Although RingCentral offers a variety of plans to fit different price points and needs, brand new users can try it out for free! Simply click here and select the “free trial” button at the bottom of your screen to get started.

If you’re still on the fence, consider signing up to get a free quote. By doing so, RingCentral will help you determine the best plan for your business needs.

Finally, if you’re ready to dive all the way in, our readers can sign up for one of RingCentral’s service plans starting at just $19.99 a month.

To learn more about RingCentral and how it can be integrated into your business, check out their website here.