If you’re a fan of Marvel’s Netflix shows, you’re going to want to make sure you watch them all because they’re scheduled to leave Netflix on February 28, 2022.

According to What’s on Netflix, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders are all going to leave Netflix, as the agreement between the streaming service is set to expire at the end of February. The Verge spoke to people from Netflix and Disney who confirmed the report.

That leaves these critically-acclaimed shows in a sort of limbo, as there’s no way to know where they will end up once they’re removed from Netflix’s catalog. Will Disney snap them up and put them on Disney+? Will Netflix sign a new agreement to bring that back to the service? At this point, all we can do is speculate on the future of these properties.

Some characters from the Netflix shows have started to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, Charlie Cox fantastic portrayal of Daredevil made its way into Spider-Man: No Way Home. That could be the first sign that Disney is ready to take ownership of The Defenders and merge them with the rest of the Marvel world.

Daredevil was released in 2015, so it’s not like Netflix viewers haven’t had plenty of time to watch it. However, it’s still sad to see many quality shows without a home, at least for now. Hopefully, they resurface somewhere because it would be a shame for these shows to simply end up lost to history.