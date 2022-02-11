The Simula One headset from SimulaVR is about to go up for preorder. If you’re willing to spend the large sum required to lock one in, you can save yourself a bit of money in the long run. Either way, this isn’t a budget-friendly VR headset, but one designed for enthusiasts.

On the SimulaVR website, the company describes the primary way it intends its headset to be used. It says, “The Simula One is an office-focused, standalone VR headset built on top of Linux Desktop. It provides comparable functionality to any Linux laptop or PC, but with the power of VR.”

That puts this headset in a slightly different space than the Quest or Vive, as those are primarily designed for gaming. Instead, this headset is actually intended to replace your computer, serving as an entire workstation on your face.

As far as preordering the headsets go, SimulaVR announced that it is electing to host its own preorder site instead of going with Kickstarter, which the company says allows it to decrease the early pricing by $100.

When the preorders launch “by the end of this weekend.” The first 50 people to purchase a headset will get one for the reduced price of $2,499. After that, the early bird price jumps to $2,699. The final MSRP of the Simula One headset is $3,499, which is what it’ll sell for when it is eventually released.

Headsets are planned to ship before the end of 2023, though the company is hopeful that it’ll get them out between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

