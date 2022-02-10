There’s an active exploit for iOS and iPadOS right now. Apple has released version 15.3.1 for both iPhone and iPad, and you absolutely need to update your devices as quickly as possible to close the security hole and protect yourself.

In a support post, Apple talked about the security update in version 15.3.1, and it sounds like a major problem with WebKit. “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” reads the post. Essentially, someone could build code into a website that could attack your device.

The update is available for iPhone 6s and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). If you own one of these Apple devices, you’re going to want to update as quickly as possible to make sure you don’t accidentally become a victim of this exploit.

The exploit was reported by an anonymous researcher under the code CVE-2022-22620.

To update your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings, tap “General,” tap “Software Update,” let it load the latest version of the operating system, and then tap “Download and Install.”

Whenever there’s an active exploit like this, you mustn’t wait any longer than you absolutely need to because not closing the security hole leaves your device vulnerable.