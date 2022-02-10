Windows 11 centered taskbar on a laptop
sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft is finally addressing one of the biggest problems with Windows 11, as the company announced that it is preparing to release the update that’ll bring the date and time back to the taskbar on multiple monitors.

Windows 11 Will Get Taskbar Clocks on Multiple Monitors Soon
RELATEDWindows 11 Will Get Taskbar Clocks on Multiple Monitors Soon

The date and time returning to multiple monitors were first revealed in a preview build of Windows 11 back in December 2021. Now, Microsoft announced that it’s bringing it to the Beta and Release preview channels. That means it’ll be available to all Windows 11 users very shortly. Generally, updates in the Release Preview come to all users after a few days.

This change doesn’t make the taskbar perfect in Windows 11, as it’s still not entirely up to par with Windows 10, but this is a massive step in the right direction. Because the taskbar is such a critical part of the way we interact with our PCs, it’s important that Microsoft gets it right.

Microsoft Teams Will Let You Mute Your Mic From the Taskbar
RELATEDMicrosoft Teams Will Let You Mute Your Mic From the Taskbar

Another feature making its way to the Beta and Release builds is the quick mute option on the taskbar, which was added to the Dev channel previously.

The update also comes with all sorts of fixes and tweaks that won’t change the way you use Windows 11, but they’re still good to see.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Dave LeClair Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.