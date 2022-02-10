Google is finally getting other developers on board with its Material You color themes. The company revealed five specific phones that would get the theming options shortly. It also annoucned a bunch of brands that’ll start using it.

In a blog post, Google specifically called out Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, realme, Xiaomi, and Tecno as companies that’ll start supporting Android 12’s Material You.

The company didn’t name any specific models in the body of the blog post, but the company actually posted some particular devices in an image, giving us an idea of exactly which phones would receive Material You. The Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 9 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Vivo IQOO Legend, and Xiaomi Mi 11 are all going to get it.

There’s a definite pattern with the phones, as they’re all high-end flagship devices. Presumably, some affordable phones from the listed companies will also receive Material You, but we’ll have to wait and see.

That leaves phones from realme and Tecno unannounced, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see if there are some specific devices revealed from those firms.

Google didn’t say when these phones would receive Android 12‘s Material You, but we know it’s coming. That’s enough to excite us, as it is a terrific way to create a unified look for your Android device.

