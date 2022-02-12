Broadcast from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on February 12, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, UFC 271 features a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker for the middleweight championship. Here’s how to stream the fight live.

How to Stream UFC 271 Live in the United States

The main card for UFC 271 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney bundle (featuring Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99+ per month) can order UFC 271 for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get UFC 271 plus a year of ESPN+ for $99.98.

UFC 271 marks the second match-up between Adesanya and Whittaker, who first faced off at UFC 243 in October 2019, when Adesanya defeated Whittaker for the middleweight title, which he currently holds. The main card will also feature a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson, a bantamweight bout between Kyler Phillips and Marcelo Rojo, and a lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast.

All subscribers to ESPN+ can watch the preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the early preliminary bouts at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. The early preliminary bouts will also stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year).

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 271, your best bet is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream the fights on their designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best for streaming. It’s a quick and easy-to-use way to watch UFC 271 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 271.