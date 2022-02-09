Welcome to How-To Geek’s very first set of deals highlights! Every week, we’ll be scouring the farthest corners of the web to find the best prices on the hottest gadgets known to humankind. This week, we’re shining a spotlight on an impressively affordable VIZIO Smart TV with Dolby Vision, plus home security cameras from Arlo and wireless earbuds from JBL.

Whether you’re watching the big game on Sunday or you’re playing games on the big screen, you deserve a TV that puts you directly in the action. That same TV is even more appealing when you can get it for a great price. From now through February, pick up a brand new VIZIO V585-J01 4K Smart TV with Dolby Vision HDR/HDR10+ for just $400 ($160 Off).

If there’s one thing you should know about Smart TVs, it’s that the models equipped with Dolby Vision are usually priced into the thousands. That’s why VIZIO is proud to offer this version at a mere fraction of what you’ll find from other brands. In addition to Dolby Vision HDR, the VIZIO V585-J01 comes with a snappy next-gen IQ Active processor for fast performance, integrated SmartCast that lets you stream content directly from your phone to your TV without any extra accessories, and a voice-enabled so you can tell your TV what to do.

The VIZIO V585-J01 can be yours for just $400 ($160 Off) at Target. Note that this offer is said to be valid from now through February, but VIZIO hasn’t provided a definitive end date, so it’s best to take advantage of it while you can.

VIZIO 4K Smart TV With Dolby Vision HDR Escape into awesome entertainment with the smart TV that has everything. 4K picture quality. Superior Dolby Vision HDR clarity. Next-gen gaming performance. And easy, instant access to all your favorite apps, movies, and shows with a new voice-controlled remote.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Set for $429.99 ($170 off)

Arlo has earned quite the reputation for itself in recent years, designing indoor/outdoor security cameras that have been lauded by our review team and users alike. Today, you can pick up Arlo’s newest Ultra 2 spotlight camera set for just $429.99 ($170 off) at Amazon.

Each wireless camera comes with 4K HDR capabilities to ensure clear video performance, as well as a zoom feature so you can home in on details. You’ll get to take advantage of both paid cloud storage and free local storage, the latter of which can be accessed from the included Arlo Smart Hub, though you’ll need to buy a separate MicroSD card to use it. Other notable attributes include smart notifications that can be sent directly to your phone, color night vision for improved performance in low-light conditions, and up to six full months of use between charges. Finally, the Arlo Ultra 2 is designed to withstand all degrees of weather and conditions, making it great for both indoor and outdoor use.

You can grab the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera right now at Amazon for just $429.99 ($170 off). Each set comes with two cameras and a smart hub. Please note that while the Arlo Ultra 2 comes in two colors, only the black version is in stock and discounted at Amazon.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera For the ultimate protection rain or shine, see more of what's happening with an ultra-wide field of view and 4K video with HDR. Perfect for protecting any location where you need the biggest, best view. Easy wireless installation---no need to connect your security camera to electrical wiring.

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds for $49.95 ($50 off)

While some true wireless earbuds will cost an arm and a leg to get them into your ears, JBL proves that you don’t have to overpay for a quality experience. Case in point, these JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless earbuds can be yours for a measly $49.95 ($50 off).

Having earned an Amazon’s Choice badge and a 4.3-star rating bolstered by more than 15,500 user reviews, these earbuds deliver powerful bass that brings your music to life. They feature Google’s fast pairing technology, enabling them to easily connect to an Android device with a single tap. The included Dual Connect feature allows you to listen to your music in one ear while you take calls in the other ear, or you can override it and use both ears for either task. Finally, you should expect to get about 8 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, plus 24 additional hours, thanks to the charging case — that’s a full 32 hours of listening time away from a power outlet.

These JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless earbuds can be yours for $49.95 ($50 off) at Amazon. Every color option is available through this deal, including black, blue, pink, and white.