Using Zoom’s test meeting, you can make sure your microphone, speakers, and camera are working before you jump on an actual meeting. This test meeting works on the web, desktop, and mobile, and we’ll show you how to attend it.

In Zoom’s test meeting on a desktop, you get a real meeting-like environment where you can test your mic, camera, and various other options. On your mobile, though, you only have a testing tool that tells you if your mic and camera are working.

RELATED: How to Set Up a Zoom Meeting

Join a Zoom Test Meeting on Desktop or the Web

To attend Zoom’s test meeting from your desktop, launch a web browser on your desktop and open the Join a Test Meeting web page on the Zoom site.

On the web page, click the “Join” button.

Zoom will now ask if you want to use the Zoom desktop app or Zoom in your web browser to attend the meeting.

To use the desktop app, click the Launch Meeting > Open Zoom Meetings option. To get into the meeting from your web browser, click the “Join From Your Browser” link. We’ll select the latter option.

Advertisement



In the Zoom’s prompt for camera and mic permission, click “Allow.”

On the left pane, in the “Join Meeting” section, enter your name in the “Your Name” field. Then click “Join.”

The test meeting will open and you’ll see your video on the screen. If this doesn’t happen, enable your webcam’s feed by clicking “Start Video” at the bottom of the meeting page.

You can test your microphone as well as speakers in this meeting. To choose a different mic or speaker, then next to the “Mute” option, click the up-arrow icon and select your preferred device.

You can also invite people to join this test meeting. To do that, at the bottom of the page, click “Participants.” Then, in the pane on the right, click “Invite.” Then choose how you’d like to invite people to your meeting.

Advertisement



When you’ve finished checking your equipment, and you’d like to close the meeting, click the Leave > Leave Meeting option.

And that’s it.

Zoom’s test meeting is a great way to ensure all your devices are working before you attend an actual meeting. You might also want to check out our guide on how to look better on Zoom.

RELATED: How to Look Better on Zoom (and Other Video-Calling Apps)

Join a Zoom Test Meeting on Mobile

To participate in a test meeting from your mobile phone, first, install the Zoom app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone.

Then launch a web browser on your phone and open the Zoom test meeting page. On the page, tap the “Join” button.

When your phone asks how you’d like to open the tapped link, choose Zoom from the list. This way your test meeting will launch in your installed Zoom app.

On the Zoom app screen, you’ll see a “Device Test Results” menu that shows whether your mic and camera are working or not. A green mark next to either of these items indicates the equipment is working.

If there’s an issue with an item, tap that to learn how to fix it.

Advertisement



When you’re done, exit the meeting by tapping “End Test.”

And you’re all set.

Common Zoom Issues and Solutions

The most common issue in Zoom meetings is that you don’t see your webcam feed. If this happens in your web browser, make sure you’ve allowed the Zoom site to use your webcam. You should get a prompt to grant this permission when your meeting launches.

If that issue occurs in the Zoom desktop app, ensure the correct webcam is selected in Zoom’s settings menu.

If it’s your mic that’s not working, it’s likely you haven’t chosen the correct mic or input source. Click the “Mute” button on the meeting screen and then select the appropriate mic device.