Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 series of devices, and Google announced that Google Duo would get some enhancements for the new phones, including a feature that lets you watch YouTube videos with friends in real-time.

“With live sharing support across your favorite apps, you will be able to use Duo on your Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series to brainstorm ideas with your friends and colleagues through Jamboard, share ideas and images in Samsung Notes and Gallery, watch videos together on YouTube or search for locations on Google Maps,” Google said in a blog post.

Much like Apple’s Facetime, this will provide a fun way to hang out with your friends and loved ones when you’re not actually able to be in the same place. So whether you want to use the feature to watch funny videos, listen to music, or even watch some of the free movies on YouTube, it’s definitely a nice change to have.

Outside of YouTube, the feature also works with Jamboard, Google Maps, Samsung Notes, and Samsung Gallery, so Google is adding a decent amount of flexibility.

According to Engadget, this feature isn’t just coming to the Galaxy S22 series of phones, as Google is also bringing it to Pixel devices.

