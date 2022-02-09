Epic Games makes Fortnite, which is one of the biggest video game phenomenons in recent history. Because the game is so popular, fans wondered whether it would make its way to Valve’s Steam Deck, but it appears Epic is too worried about cheaters on Linux to make it happen.

In an exchange on Twitter, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeny addressed bringing Fortnite to Steam Deck, which would require the game to support Linux. He said, “Fortnite no, but there’s a big effort underway to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck.” So while it sounds like Epic is working on bringing its anti-cheat tech to Linux, Fortnite doesn’t look like it’s coming.

In another Tweet, Sweeny elaborated, saying, “We don’t have confidence that we’d be able to combat cheating at scale under a wide array of kernel configurations, including custom ones.”

A game like Fortnite could take a nosedive if cheaters take over, as it’s an entirely multiplayer-focused game. Of course, if the Steam Deck catches on and becomes the next big gaming platform, Epic might need to reconsider its stance, as it could miss out on a vast potential player base. Only time will tell if that’s the case.

