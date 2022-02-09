While most of the excitement at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked was focused around the Galaxy S22, the new Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets deserve some love, as it’s quite an impressive piece of tech.

“As we rely more on videos to stay connected and entertained, we know that a tablet’s most compelling feature is its large screen and portability,” said TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “We built on years of innovation in mobile experiences to refine the Galaxy Tab S8 series, and to push the boundaries of what’s possible on a tablet with the first Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.”

There are three different models in the Tab S8 line. The base model is the Galaxy Tab S8, and it features an 11″ 2560X1600 resolution display. The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a larger 12.4″ screen with a 1800X1752 resolution. Finally, the main event is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which features a sizeable 2960X1848 resolution 14.6″ display. All three have 120Hz refresh rates.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with two 12MP front-facing cameras, while the cheaper models feature a single lens. All three models come with 13MP and 6MP cameras on the rear.

RAM varies by model, with the top version of the Galaxy Tab S8 coming with 16GB. They all feature a 4nm 64-bit Octa-core processor.

Some other notable features are large batteries, with the Ultra toting an 11,200mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and support for 45W charging.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are available for preorder today, starting at $699.99 and $899.99, respectively. The Galaxy S8 Ultra is also available today, but it’s quite a bit more expensive at $1,099.99.