Google announced many new features coming to its beloved Chrome browser, one of which will change the way you go back to the websites you’ve researched previously. Plus, Chrome is adding more address bar actions.

What Are Google Chrome Journeys?

Essentially, Journeys takes the websites in your browser history and groups them based on topics. So, if you’re in the middle of doing some research and you need to get up and walk away, Chrome will group those websites together so you can go back and pick up where you left off with a simple search. This is definitely easier than just a list of recently visited websites, which can be challenging to navigate.

In a blog post, Google explained how to use the feature. It said, “When you type a related word into your search bar and click on ‘Resume your research’ or visit the Chrome History Journeys page, you see a list of relevant sites you visited and can quickly pick up where you left off, whether it was earlier today or weeks ago.”

You can delete websites and clusters of websites from your history as you’d expect. So if your research takes you to places you’d rather not remember, you can delete them just like you would any other part of your browser history.

This comes after Google tested Memories in Chrome 92, though this appears to be a different implementation of a similar idea.

What Else Is New in Chrome?

A Chrome feature many people aren’t taking advantage of is Actions. You can enter specific commands to navigate around the browser quickly. For example, you could type “Clear browsing data” to quickly delete your history.

Now, Google is adding a bunch of new actions. Here’s what Google is adding:

“Manage settings”

“Customize Chrome”

“View your Chrome history”

“Manage accessibility settings”

“Share this tab”

“Play Chrome Dino game”

You can simply type any of those into your browser’s address bar to accomplish the actions quickly and easily.

Additionally, Google is adding new Chrome widgets for Android. With them, you can start a text search, voice search, Lens search, or open an Incognito tab right from your home screen. If you’re an Android user, these widgets should come in handy.

