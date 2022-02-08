Samsung is set to stream the announcement of its next-generation Galaxy devices at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, 2022, at 10 AM ET. You can watch the event live and see exactly what Samsung is up to.

How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022

You can watch the event on Samsung’s website or YouTube (or both at the same time if you really love Samsung devices).

If you’re a VR user, you can watch the event through the Decentraland platform and get a 3D view of everything Samsung is set to announce. You’ll hang out in a virtual representation of Samsung’s New York store. It sounds like an odd way to watch a press event but to each their own.

Play Video

What to Expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2022

As is always the case with these significant events, there are enough rumors and leaks leading up to it for us to confidently say that Samsung will probably announce the Galaxy S22 series of phones.

Some of the notable rumors about the Galaxy S22 claim it’ll come in three models. There should be a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and a Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra is rumored to have a beefy 6.8-inch display, an integrated S Pen slot, and 45-watt charging. Again, these are rumors and leaks, so Samsung could do something else, but those specs do fall in line with what we’d expect to see.

Advertisement



Presumably, Samsung will also have something else to announce outside of the phone. Some leaks suggest a new Tab S8 Android tablet will be announced, but we’ll have to wait until February 9, 2022, at 10 AM ET, to find out for sure.