In Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams, at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on February 13, 2022. Here’s how to stream this year’s Super Bowl.

Peacock

Thanks to a deal swapping with CBS for the 2021 game, the home network for this year’s Super Bowl is NBC. That means that the game will be streamed on NBC’s corporate sibling Peacock, exclusively on the premium tier ($4.99+ per month). Peacock subscribers can catch the somewhat unlikely match-up between two teams that both entered the playoffs as wild cards.

The NFL App

If you want to stream the game for free on your smartphone or tablet, you can download the official NFL app. See if the Bengals can prevail in their first appearance in a Super Bowl in more than 30 years, since they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in 1988.

Yahoo! Sports App

Once again, the NFL has teamed up with Yahoo! to offer the Super Bowl for free via the Yahoo! Sports app, to watch on smartphones and tablets. Check out the second-ever Super Bowl to be played in one of the teams’ home stadiums, following last year’s match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which was held in Tampa Bay.

Hulu + Live TV

Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 per month after a 7-day free trial) can watch the game on the NBC live feed. Tune in early to see country singer Mickey Guyton perform the national anthem, plus pop singer Jhené Aiko performing “America the Beautiful” and gospel duo Mary Mary performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” accompanied by the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

Fubo TV

For subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), the Super Bowl can be streamed via the NBC live feed. Check out the hip-hop-focused halftime show featuring the all-star lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

YouTube TV

If you subscribe to YouTube TV ($64.99+ per month after a two-week free trial), you can stream the NBC broadcast of this year’s Super Bowl. Watch Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford lead their respective teams as they battle for the NFL title.

Sling TV

Subscribers to the blue tier of Sling TV ($35 per month) can watch the NBC broadcast of the Super Bowl. This year marks a special convergence of sporting events, as the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics overlap, and you can watch NBC’s coverage of the Olympics directly following the conclusion of the game.

DirecTV Stream

For subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month), the Super Bowl will stream on the NBC live feed. Gather your friends, put out some snacks, and enjoy one of America’s favorite annual rituals.