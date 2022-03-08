A mouse that’s too slow takes longer for the cursor to get to its destination, while one that’s too quick may zoom past it, easily disrupting your efficiency. Here’s how to adjust that speed on Windows 10 or 11.

Change Mouse Speed via Settings

You can adjust the speed of your mouse from the Settings menu. However, instead of starting from the top level of Settings and digging your way through, open Windows Search by clicking the Magnifying Glass icon in the Taskbar (or the search bar in Windows 10). Then type “Mouse” in the Search box, and then select “Mouse Settings” from the search results.

This will bring you straight to the Mouse settings in the Settings app. The second option from the top is “Mouse Pointer Speed” (it might be labeled “Cursor Speed” in Windows 10). This is how you adjust the speed of your mouse.

To increase the speed of your mouse, click and drag the slider to the right. To decrease the speed of your mouse, click and drag the slider to the left.

Continue tweaking the speed until it’s adjusted to your liking.

Change Mouse Speed via Control Panel

You can also change the speed of your mouse from the Control Panel. Open Windows Search by clicking the Magnifying Glass icon in the Taskbar, type “Mouse Speed” in the search bar, and then select the “Change the Mouse Pointer Display or Speed” option from the search results.

You’ll now be in the “Pointer Options” tab of the Control Panel’s Mouse Properties window. In the “Motion” group, click and drag the slider to the right to increase the mouse speed or to the left to decrease the mouse speed.

Click “Apply” to reflect the changes.

Your mouse speed is now set.

If you find that you’re still missing your target when using your mouse, another option you may want to consider disabling is Mouse Acceleration, which increases the acceleration of your mouse the further you move it.

